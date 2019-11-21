Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 22
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Barry, Jonathan A., 66, Dinuba, Nov. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Ceballos, Adolfo, 51, Porterville, Nov. 17, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Corey, Lois Evelyn, 94, Clovis, Nov. 17, Lisle Funeral Home
Esqueda, Danny L., 77, Fresno, Nov. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Garibay, Teresa Kathleen, 84, Fresno, Nov. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Garner, Timothy Jay, 56, Clovis, Nov. 19, Boice Funeral Home
Gonzalez de Gonzalez, Maria Carmen, 80, Porterville, Nov. 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Gutierrez, William, 74, Clovis, Nov. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hernandez, Tomas, 81, Sanger, Nov. 11, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Hughes, Velma, 88, Fresno, Nov. 18, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Long, Mildred Aldine, 91, Porterville, Nov. 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Quijano, Gloria, 53, Fresno, Nov. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Robinson, Jill, 78, Fresno, Nov. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Sitton, Leana Micaela, 41, Clovis, Nov. 16, Lisle Funeral Home
Touch, Se, 85, Fresno, Nov. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
White, Wanda Faye, 88, Fresno, Nov. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Xiong, Isaac, infant, Fresno, Nov. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Xiong, Randy, 28, Fresno, Nov. 17, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Young, Patricia Eileen, 91, Porterville, Nov. 19, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
