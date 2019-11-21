Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Barry, Jonathan A., 66, Dinuba, Nov. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Ceballos, Adolfo, 51, Porterville, Nov. 17, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Corey, Lois Evelyn, 94, Clovis, Nov. 17, Lisle Funeral Home

Esqueda, Danny L., 77, Fresno, Nov. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Garibay, Teresa Kathleen, 84, Fresno, Nov. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Garner, Timothy Jay, 56, Clovis, Nov. 19, Boice Funeral Home

Gonzalez de Gonzalez, Maria Carmen, 80, Porterville, Nov. 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Gutierrez, William, 74, Clovis, Nov. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hernandez, Tomas, 81, Sanger, Nov. 11, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Hughes, Velma, 88, Fresno, Nov. 18, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Long, Mildred Aldine, 91, Porterville, Nov. 20, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Quijano, Gloria, 53, Fresno, Nov. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Robinson, Jill, 78, Fresno, Nov. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Sitton, Leana Micaela, 41, Clovis, Nov. 16, Lisle Funeral Home

Touch, Se, 85, Fresno, Nov. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

White, Wanda Faye, 88, Fresno, Nov. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Xiong, Isaac, infant, Fresno, Nov. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Xiong, Randy, 28, Fresno, Nov. 17, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Young, Patricia Eileen, 91, Porterville, Nov. 19, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

