Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Nov. 20
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cruz, Jose Luis, 66, Porterville, Nov. 15, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Dutro, Michael, 46, Fresno, Nov. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Elbert Jr., Adams Lewis, 93, Fresno, Nov. 2, Lisle Funeral Home
Garcia, Felipe Lopez, 73, Mendota, Nov. 9, Lisle Funeral Home
Griffin, Judith Ann, 75, Caruthers, Nov. 15, Lisle Funeral Home
Heintz, Ronald Wayne, 85, Corcoran, Nov. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Helmuth, Edward Raymond, 91, Kerman, Nov. 15, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Hobbs, Joan, 91, Clovis, Nov. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Hollins Sr., Gilbert, 61, Fresno, Nov. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Howell, Veller, 91, Fresno, Nov. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Rios Rodriguez, Raquel, infant, Fresno, Nov. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Salim, Samuel, 63, Porterville, Nov. 18, Porterviile Funeral & Cremation Center
Sharp, George, 71, Madera, Nov. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Velasco, Elizabeth, 50, Fresno, Nov. 7, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Yang, Monique Moua, 46, Fresno, Oct. 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Comments