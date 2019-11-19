Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Nov. 20

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Cruz, Jose Luis, 66, Porterville, Nov. 15, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Dutro, Michael, 46, Fresno, Nov. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Elbert Jr., Adams Lewis, 93, Fresno, Nov. 2, Lisle Funeral Home

Garcia, Felipe Lopez, 73, Mendota, Nov. 9, Lisle Funeral Home

Griffin, Judith Ann, 75, Caruthers, Nov. 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Heintz, Ronald Wayne, 85, Corcoran, Nov. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Helmuth, Edward Raymond, 91, Kerman, Nov. 15, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Hobbs, Joan, 91, Clovis, Nov. 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Hollins Sr., Gilbert, 61, Fresno, Nov. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Howell, Veller, 91, Fresno, Nov. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Rios Rodriguez, Raquel, infant, Fresno, Nov. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Salim, Samuel, 63, Porterville, Nov. 18, Porterviile Funeral & Cremation Center

Sharp, George, 71, Madera, Nov. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Velasco, Elizabeth, 50, Fresno, Nov. 7, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Yang, Monique Moua, 46, Fresno, Oct. 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

