Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov. 16
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alves, Anthony, 94, Caruthers, Nov. 14, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Barrera, Katy, 69, Selma, Oct. 30, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Borchardt, John William, 64, Clovis, Nov. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
Del Rio, Carlos, 92, Clovis, Nov. 8, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Diaz, Jose Maria, 77, Mendota, Nov. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Estrada, Marcellina R., 48, Tulare, Nov. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Fuertes, Angelina Santos, 80, Porterville, Nov. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Gaither, Karen Dennett, 59, Porterville, Nov. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hageman, Grace Susan, 94, Fresno, Nov. 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Hernandez-Arcila, Jorge, 19, Tulare, Nov. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Lewis, Walter Theodore, 97, Selma, Nov. 11, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Lopez Palomino, Bertha, 73, Selma, Nov. 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Lucente, Edward Lee, 83, Fresno, Nov. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Mootafian, Esther M., 78, Fresno, Nov. 13, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Noreen, Kevin, 24, Fresno, Nov. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations
Owens, Apollo, 34, Porterville, Nov. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Perez, Ernest, 73, Caruthers, Nov. 10, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Phillips, Anthony, 81, Fresno, Nov. 9, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Ramirez, Jacob Jonathan, 47, Porterville, Nov. 9, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Rosales, Antonio, infant, Porterville, Nov. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Rubio, Virginia, 49, Ducor, Nov. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Thao, Yeng, 51, Fresno, Nov. 10, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Torrez, Jonathan, 29, Selma, Nov. 3, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Vang, Tong Chao, 67, Fresno, Nov. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Vue, Yee Yang, 73, Fresno, Nov. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Comments