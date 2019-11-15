Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov. 16

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alves, Anthony, 94, Caruthers, Nov. 14, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Barrera, Katy, 69, Selma, Oct. 30, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Borchardt, John William, 64, Clovis, Nov. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations

Del Rio, Carlos, 92, Clovis, Nov. 8, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Diaz, Jose Maria, 77, Mendota, Nov. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Estrada, Marcellina R., 48, Tulare, Nov. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Fuertes, Angelina Santos, 80, Porterville, Nov. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Gaither, Karen Dennett, 59, Porterville, Nov. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hageman, Grace Susan, 94, Fresno, Nov. 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Hernandez-Arcila, Jorge, 19, Tulare, Nov. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Lewis, Walter Theodore, 97, Selma, Nov. 11, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Lopez Palomino, Bertha, 73, Selma, Nov. 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Lucente, Edward Lee, 83, Fresno, Nov. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Mootafian, Esther M., 78, Fresno, Nov. 13, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Noreen, Kevin, 24, Fresno, Nov. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations

Owens, Apollo, 34, Porterville, Nov. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Perez, Ernest, 73, Caruthers, Nov. 10, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Phillips, Anthony, 81, Fresno, Nov. 9, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Ramirez, Jacob Jonathan, 47, Porterville, Nov. 9, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Rosales, Antonio, infant, Porterville, Nov. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Rubio, Virginia, 49, Ducor, Nov. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Thao, Yeng, 51, Fresno, Nov. 10, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Torrez, Jonathan, 29, Selma, Nov. 3, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Vang, Tong Chao, 67, Fresno, Nov. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Vue, Yee Yang, 73, Fresno, Nov. 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

