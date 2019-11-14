Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 15
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bauers, Mikelyn, 71, Pinedale, Nov. 12, The Neptune Society of Central California
Brown, Gloria Jean, 89, Fresno, Oct. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Collier, Tina Tisa, 31, Fresno, Oct. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Cortez, Francisca L., 95, Tulare, Nov. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Dehmel, Marianne, 97, Coarsgold, Nov. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Diaz Crus, Mayra, 57, Porterville, Nov. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Guynes, Maybelline, 91, Porterville, Nov. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Harshman, Catherine, 73, Auberry, Nov. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Howard, Linda, 71, Firebaugh, Nov. 11, Farewell Funeral Services
Johnson, Donte Lamar, 42, Fresno, Oct. 30, Reade and Sons Funeral home
Loya, Anita, 90, Fresno, Nov. 12, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Mccoy, Dayvon Alexander, 16, Fresno, Oct. 5, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Muguerza, Lupe, 62, Fresno, Nov. 7, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Oaxaca, Crystal Michelle, 38, Fresno, Nov. 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Oddo, Tony, 75, Fresno, Nov. 9, Neptune Society of Central California
Orozco, Lorraine, 61, Fresno, Nov. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Rios, Robert, 68, Fresno, Nov. 3, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Sappington, Cynthia Ann, 57, Tulare, Nov. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
See, Pauline Ann, 77, Fresno, September 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Seeks, Donald Austin, 90, Reedley, Nov. 12, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Serrano, Salvado, 77, Fresno, Nov. 5, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Villegas, Eloy, 42, Mendota, Nov. 12, Jay Chapel
