Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 15

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bauers, Mikelyn, 71, Pinedale, Nov. 12, The Neptune Society of Central California

Brown, Gloria Jean, 89, Fresno, Oct. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Collier, Tina Tisa, 31, Fresno, Oct. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Cortez, Francisca L., 95, Tulare, Nov. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Dehmel, Marianne, 97, Coarsgold, Nov. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Diaz Crus, Mayra, 57, Porterville, Nov. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Guynes, Maybelline, 91, Porterville, Nov. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Harshman, Catherine, 73, Auberry, Nov. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Howard, Linda, 71, Firebaugh, Nov. 11, Farewell Funeral Services

Johnson, Donte Lamar, 42, Fresno, Oct. 30, Reade and Sons Funeral home

Loya, Anita, 90, Fresno, Nov. 12, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Mccoy, Dayvon Alexander, 16, Fresno, Oct. 5, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Muguerza, Lupe, 62, Fresno, Nov. 7, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Oaxaca, Crystal Michelle, 38, Fresno, Nov. 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Oddo, Tony, 75, Fresno, Nov. 9, Neptune Society of Central California

Orozco, Lorraine, 61, Fresno, Nov. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Rios, Robert, 68, Fresno, Nov. 3, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Sappington, Cynthia Ann, 57, Tulare, Nov. 13, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

See, Pauline Ann, 77, Fresno, September 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Seeks, Donald Austin, 90, Reedley, Nov. 12, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Serrano, Salvado, 77, Fresno, Nov. 5, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Villegas, Eloy, 42, Mendota, Nov. 12, Jay Chapel

