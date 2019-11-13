Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Nov. 14
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Jack David, 93, Porterville, Nov. 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Bribiesca, Rafael, infant, Fresno, Nov. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Burris, Jack, 93, Madera, Nov. 5, Jay Chapel
Deutsch, Teri Lynn, 65, Fresno, Nov. 10, Boice Funeral Home
Diaz Santos, Samuel, 14, Biola. Nov. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Diaz, Jonathan, 31, Hanford Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Dubchak, Oleksandr, 27, Fresno, Nov. 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Duke, Bill Dwayne, 89, Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Fries, Patricia Clearene, 79, Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Gutierrez, Dolores "Dode", 91, Kerman Nov. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hansen, Richard Alfred, 91, Fresno, Nov. 8, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Innocenti, John Anthony, 98, Clovis, Nov. 4, Boice Funeral Home
Khamphasouk, Joe Manh, 77, Fresno, Nov. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Lomphackdy, Phayvanh, 47, Fresno, Nov. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Masquelier, Ursula Berta, 80, Fresno, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Matthews, Richard L., 80, Springville, Nov. 11, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Mavrogeorge, Barbara Lou, 81, Fresno, Nov. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Mendoza, Armando Thomas, 81, Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Pham, Xo, 73, Fresno, Nov. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ricord, Marlene A., 81, Porterville, Nov. 11, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Ruiz, Norma, 25, Fresno, Nov. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Samee, Thone, 75, Fresno, Nov. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Vallez, Manuel Milton, 59, Fresno, Nov. 8, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
