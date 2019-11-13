Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Nov. 14

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, Jack David, 93, Porterville, Nov. 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Bribiesca, Rafael, infant, Fresno, Nov. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Burris, Jack, 93, Madera, Nov. 5, Jay Chapel

Deutsch, Teri Lynn, 65, Fresno, Nov. 10, Boice Funeral Home

Diaz Santos, Samuel, 14, Biola. Nov. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Diaz, Jonathan, 31, Hanford Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Dubchak, Oleksandr, 27, Fresno, Nov. 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Duke, Bill Dwayne, 89, Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

Fries, Patricia Clearene, 79, Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

Gutierrez, Dolores "Dode", 91, Kerman Nov. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hansen, Richard Alfred, 91, Fresno, Nov. 8, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Innocenti, John Anthony, 98, Clovis, Nov. 4, Boice Funeral Home

Khamphasouk, Joe Manh, 77, Fresno, Nov. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Lomphackdy, Phayvanh, 47, Fresno, Nov. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Masquelier, Ursula Berta, 80, Fresno, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Matthews, Richard L., 80, Springville, Nov. 11, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Mavrogeorge, Barbara Lou, 81, Fresno, Nov. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Mendoza, Armando Thomas, 81, Fresno, Nov. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

Pham, Xo, 73, Fresno, Nov. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ricord, Marlene A., 81, Porterville, Nov. 11, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Ruiz, Norma, 25, Fresno, Nov. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Samee, Thone, 75, Fresno, Nov. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Vallez, Manuel Milton, 59, Fresno, Nov. 8, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

