Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ashford, Barbara E., 87, Fresno, Nov. 9, Boice Funeral Home

Bredon, Anne, 89, North Fork, Nov. 9, Boice Funeral Home

Gaines, Sylvia Jewel, 79, Clovis, Nov. 7, Boice Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Maria De Los Angeles, 54, Sanger, Nov. 8, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Martinez, Dolores Cruz, 85, Fresno, Nov. 7, Boice Funeral Home

Phillmore, Marilyn, 79, Madera, Nov. 6, Jay Chapel

Quintero, Cora "Cori", 78, Fresno, Nov. 6, Jay Chapel

Rete, Josephine Cecilia, 93, Raisin City, Nov. 8, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

