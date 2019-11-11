Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 12
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ashford, Barbara E., 87, Fresno, Nov. 9, Boice Funeral Home
Bredon, Anne, 89, North Fork, Nov. 9, Boice Funeral Home
Gaines, Sylvia Jewel, 79, Clovis, Nov. 7, Boice Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Maria De Los Angeles, 54, Sanger, Nov. 8, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Martinez, Dolores Cruz, 85, Fresno, Nov. 7, Boice Funeral Home
Phillmore, Marilyn, 79, Madera, Nov. 6, Jay Chapel
Quintero, Cora "Cori", 78, Fresno, Nov. 6, Jay Chapel
Rete, Josephine Cecilia, 93, Raisin City, Nov. 8, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
