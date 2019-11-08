Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov . 9
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bayne, Joel Taylor, 33, Fresno, Nov. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations
Bazell, Miriam, 70, Porterville, Oct. 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Bernardo, Bituin Tolentino, 80, Tulare, Oct. 31, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Denney, Sharlyn L., 65, Porterville, Nov. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Dukes, Sue, 69, Fresno, Nov. 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Espino, Jose Alvarado, 87, Porterville, Nov. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Figueroa Espindola, Juan, 68, Porterville, Nov. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Garcia, Dalia, 31, Fresno, Nov. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Griffin, Janet, 84, Fresno, Nov. 7, Jay Chapel
Holman, Felicia J., 63, Fresno, Oct. 28, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Jones, Roland, 60, Fresno, Oct. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Leyva, Genevieve, 84, Fresno, Nov. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Lowe M.D., Eugene Y., 89, Fresno, Nov. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ortiz, Pete, 60, Porterville, Nov. 7, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Phillips, Barbara May, 91, Porterville, Nov. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Pullen, Lucille "Billie", 98, Fresno, Nov. 6, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Severtson, Trudy C., 86, Fresno, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Souza, Lynne, 75, Kerman, Nov. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Ward, Beatrice, 66, Fresno, Oct. 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Williams, Carolyn La Porta, 93, Clovis, Nov. 2, Boice Funeral Home
Comments