Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov . 9

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bayne, Joel Taylor, 33, Fresno, Nov. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations

Bazell, Miriam, 70, Porterville, Oct. 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Bernardo, Bituin Tolentino, 80, Tulare, Oct. 31, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Denney, Sharlyn L., 65, Porterville, Nov. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Dukes, Sue, 69, Fresno, Nov. 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Espino, Jose Alvarado, 87, Porterville, Nov. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Figueroa Espindola, Juan, 68, Porterville, Nov. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Garcia, Dalia, 31, Fresno, Nov. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Griffin, Janet, 84, Fresno, Nov. 7, Jay Chapel

Holman, Felicia J., 63, Fresno, Oct. 28, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Jones, Roland, 60, Fresno, Oct. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Leyva, Genevieve, 84, Fresno, Nov. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Lowe M.D., Eugene Y., 89, Fresno, Nov. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ortiz, Pete, 60, Porterville, Nov. 7, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Phillips, Barbara May, 91, Porterville, Nov. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Pullen, Lucille "Billie", 98, Fresno, Nov. 6, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Severtson, Trudy C., 86, Fresno, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Souza, Lynne, 75, Kerman, Nov. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Ward, Beatrice, 66, Fresno, Oct. 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Williams, Carolyn La Porta, 93, Clovis, Nov. 2, Boice Funeral Home

  Comments  