Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 8
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adams, Midge Jones, 98, Fresno, Nov. 3, Boice Funeral Home
Alvarez, Laura, 61, Porterville, Nov. 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Burkhart, Lela, 93, Firebaugh, Nov. 4, Jay Chapel
Callison, Jimmy Dale, 80, Fresno, Nov. 5, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Castanon, Frances Ito, 91, Fresno, Nov. 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Crouch, Gary Lee, 79, Fresno, Nov. 3, Boice Funeral Home
Deutinger, Steve, 66, Clovis, Oct. 7, Boice Funeral Home
Dominguez Hernandez, Octavio, 36, Fresno, Oct. 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Givens, Judy, 69, Porterville, Nov. 7, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Kibler, Jack, 73, Fresno, Nov. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations
Mabry, Jerry, 64, Porterville, Nov. 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Magill, Corabelle, 91, Fresno, Nov. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Mosesian, Paul Suren, 81, Fresno, Nov. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Philpott, Sharon, 64, Fresno, Oct. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Salidvar, Angelina, 89, Fresno, Oct. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Tilford, Bobby Dean, 67, Fresno, Oct. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Wicks, LeRoy Franklin, 85, Clovis, Nov. 2, Boice Funeral Home
