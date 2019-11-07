Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 8

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adams, Midge Jones, 98, Fresno, Nov. 3, Boice Funeral Home

Alvarez, Laura, 61, Porterville, Nov. 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Burkhart, Lela, 93, Firebaugh, Nov. 4, Jay Chapel

Callison, Jimmy Dale, 80, Fresno, Nov. 5, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Castanon, Frances Ito, 91, Fresno, Nov. 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Crouch, Gary Lee, 79, Fresno, Nov. 3, Boice Funeral Home

Deutinger, Steve, 66, Clovis, Oct. 7, Boice Funeral Home

Dominguez Hernandez, Octavio, 36, Fresno, Oct. 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Givens, Judy, 69, Porterville, Nov. 7, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Kibler, Jack, 73, Fresno, Nov. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations

Mabry, Jerry, 64, Porterville, Nov. 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Magill, Corabelle, 91, Fresno, Nov. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Mosesian, Paul Suren, 81, Fresno, Nov. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Philpott, Sharon, 64, Fresno, Oct. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Salidvar, Angelina, 89, Fresno, Oct. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Tilford, Bobby Dean, 67, Fresno, Oct. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Wicks, LeRoy Franklin, 85, Clovis, Nov. 2, Boice Funeral Home

