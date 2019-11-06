Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Nov. 7
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Barrios, Maria M., 91, Dinuba, Nov. 2, Dopkns Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Chapman Jr., Onnie, 38, Clovis, Oct. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Cordero, Antonia Hernandez, 90, Tulare, Nov. 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cory, Virginia Analee, 94, Porterville, Nov. 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Delgadillo de Garcia, Maria Guadalupe, 86, Porterville, Nov. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Escutia, Aureliana, 78, Fresno, Nov. 4, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Fenton, Judith D., 69, Clovis, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Henriquez, Jaime Luis, 65, Fresno, Oct. 25, Reade and Sons funeral Home
Herrera Mendoza, Francisco, 73, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Howard, Dean, 84, Armona, Nov. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Howard, Melissa Ann, 87, Fresno, Nov. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
DeBenedictis, Jeanette, 81, Fresno, Oct. 26, Jay Chapel
Kongphouthakhoun, Billy, 24, Fresno, Oct. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
LeRoy, Robert Eugene, 94, Clovis, Nov. 4, Lisle Funeral Home
Macias, Bertha, 78, Porterville, Nov. 5, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Maravilla Villalobos, Maria, 69, Hanford, Nov. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Mele, Josephine, 89, Fresno, Nov. 5, Affordable Direct Cremations
Michel Esparza, Margarita, 73, Fresno, Oct. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Millard Jr., Cyrus D., 85, Fresno, Nov. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Miller, Barry, 54, Fresno, Oct. 23, Serenity Furneral Services
Overall, Raquel, 43, Fresno, Oct. 18, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Perezchica de Serna, Ma Jesus, 76, Fresno, Nov. 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Rather, Rose Mary, 78, Porterville, Nov. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Roberts, Russell Henry, 53, Fresno, Oct. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Sayavong, Tem, 78, Fresno, Oct. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Silva, Juan, 83, Porterville, Nov. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Solis, Simon, 60, Fresno, Oct. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Sribour, Michelle, 26, Fresno, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Tai, Chin-Chi, 86, Clovis, Nov. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Trujillo, Freda Fay, 73, Clovis, Nov. 4, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Villagomez, Lidia, 83, Lindsay, Nov. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Ward, Bob Ray, 50, Selma, Oct. 30, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Ward, Chester Ray, 78, Selma, Oct. 30, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
