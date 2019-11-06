Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Nov. 7

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Barrios, Maria M., 91, Dinuba, Nov. 2, Dopkns Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Chapman Jr., Onnie, 38, Clovis, Oct. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Cordero, Antonia Hernandez, 90, Tulare, Nov. 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cory, Virginia Analee, 94, Porterville, Nov. 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Delgadillo de Garcia, Maria Guadalupe, 86, Porterville, Nov. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Escutia, Aureliana, 78, Fresno, Nov. 4, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Fenton, Judith D., 69, Clovis, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Henriquez, Jaime Luis, 65, Fresno, Oct. 25, Reade and Sons funeral Home

Herrera Mendoza, Francisco, 73, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Howard, Dean, 84, Armona, Nov. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Howard, Melissa Ann, 87, Fresno, Nov. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

DeBenedictis, Jeanette, 81, Fresno, Oct. 26, Jay Chapel

Kongphouthakhoun, Billy, 24, Fresno, Oct. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

LeRoy, Robert Eugene, 94, Clovis, Nov. 4, Lisle Funeral Home

Macias, Bertha, 78, Porterville, Nov. 5, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Maravilla Villalobos, Maria, 69, Hanford, Nov. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Mele, Josephine, 89, Fresno, Nov. 5, Affordable Direct Cremations

Michel Esparza, Margarita, 73, Fresno, Oct. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Millard Jr., Cyrus D., 85, Fresno, Nov. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Miller, Barry, 54, Fresno, Oct. 23, Serenity Furneral Services

Overall, Raquel, 43, Fresno, Oct. 18, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Perezchica de Serna, Ma Jesus, 76, Fresno, Nov. 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Rather, Rose Mary, 78, Porterville, Nov. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Roberts, Russell Henry, 53, Fresno, Oct. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Sayavong, Tem, 78, Fresno, Oct. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Silva, Juan, 83, Porterville, Nov. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Solis, Simon, 60, Fresno, Oct. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Sribour, Michelle, 26, Fresno, Nov. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Tai, Chin-Chi, 86, Clovis, Nov. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Trujillo, Freda Fay, 73, Clovis, Nov. 4, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Villagomez, Lidia, 83, Lindsay, Nov. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Ward, Bob Ray, 50, Selma, Oct. 30, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Ward, Chester Ray, 78, Selma, Oct. 30, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

