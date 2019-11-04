Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 5
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ames, Lois Aileen, 97, Fresno, Oct. 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Bravo Martinez, Juan, 76, Sanger, Nov. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
DeSantos Jesus Arenas, 101, Selma, Oct. 27, Lisle Funeral Home
East, Carole, 80, Clovis, Nov. 3, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ferry, Teresa Ann, 81, Fresno, Nov. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Fujikawa, Henry Ken, 63, Fowler, Oct. 9, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Guerrero, Theresa M., 67, Madera , Oct. 29, Jay Chapel
Mendoza, Lucille, 89, Fowler, Oct. 28, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Mockalis, Marilyn Jo, 84, Fresno, Oct. 30, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Palmer, Varrel Jeanette, 90, Fresno, Oct. 31, Boice Funeral Home
Rodriguez Sandez, Isabel C., 49, Cutler, Nov. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Rollan, Clarita Hermosilla, 80, Poplar, Oct. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Steed, Eric Cabot, 72, Fresno, Nov. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
Valle Jr., Fidencio Banuelos, 66, Parlier, Oct. 24, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Whipple, Donald Joe, 76, Fresno, Oct. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
