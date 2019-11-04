Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Nov. 5

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ames, Lois Aileen, 97, Fresno, Oct. 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Bravo Martinez, Juan, 76, Sanger, Nov. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

DeSantos Jesus Arenas, 101, Selma, Oct. 27, Lisle Funeral Home

East, Carole, 80, Clovis, Nov. 3, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ferry, Teresa Ann, 81, Fresno, Nov. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Fujikawa, Henry Ken, 63, Fowler, Oct. 9, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Guerrero, Theresa M., 67, Madera , Oct. 29, Jay Chapel

Mendoza, Lucille, 89, Fowler, Oct. 28, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Mockalis, Marilyn Jo, 84, Fresno, Oct. 30, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Palmer, Varrel Jeanette, 90, Fresno, Oct. 31, Boice Funeral Home

Rodriguez Sandez, Isabel C., 49, Cutler, Nov. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Rollan, Clarita Hermosilla, 80, Poplar, Oct. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Steed, Eric Cabot, 72, Fresno, Nov. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

Valle Jr., Fidencio Banuelos, 66, Parlier, Oct. 24, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Whipple, Donald Joe, 76, Fresno, Oct. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

