Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov. 2

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Benedix, Billy, 66, Madera Oct. 17, Jay Chapel

Enns, John L., 100, Reedley, Oct. 30, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Genie Jester, 101, Fresno, Oct. 24, Jay Chapel

Grigoryan, Goharik, 79, Fresno, Oct. 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Menefee, Barbara, 87, Fresno, Oct. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Palmer, Laly, 53, Fresno, Oct. 29, Serenity Funeral Services

Paz, Ignacio Zatarian, 90, Sanger, Oct. 31, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Staub, Herman Joseph, 95, Fresno, Oct. 31, Lisle Funeral Home

Wendt, Lorna, 87, Fresno, Oct. 30, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Williams, Timothy, 62, Fresno, Oct. 26, The Neptune Society of Central California

Winscott, Julia, 85, Clovis, Oct. 31, Serenity Funeral Services

  Comments  