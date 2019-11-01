Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Nov. 2
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Benedix, Billy, 66, Madera Oct. 17, Jay Chapel
Enns, John L., 100, Reedley, Oct. 30, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Genie Jester, 101, Fresno, Oct. 24, Jay Chapel
Grigoryan, Goharik, 79, Fresno, Oct. 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Menefee, Barbara, 87, Fresno, Oct. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Palmer, Laly, 53, Fresno, Oct. 29, Serenity Funeral Services
Paz, Ignacio Zatarian, 90, Sanger, Oct. 31, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Staub, Herman Joseph, 95, Fresno, Oct. 31, Lisle Funeral Home
Wendt, Lorna, 87, Fresno, Oct. 30, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Williams, Timothy, 62, Fresno, Oct. 26, The Neptune Society of Central California
Winscott, Julia, 85, Clovis, Oct. 31, Serenity Funeral Services
