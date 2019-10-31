Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 1
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bellany, Thelma Mariam, 94, Pixley, Oct. 30, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Bennett, John, 63, Fresno, Oct. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Castillo, Jayme R., 49, Orosi, Oct. 24, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia
Clark, Lorayn, 90, Fresno, Oct. 23, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Gadberry, Melba Jean, 83, Fresno, Oct. 26, Boice Funeral Home
Havery, Jack Hadley, 87, Porterville, Oct. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
McCaslin, Bud, 64, Fresno, Oct. 29, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Montgomery, Gladys, 93, Fresno, Oct. 16, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Morales, Pedro, 27, Porterville, Oct. 27, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Moran, Maria Florez, 93, Firebaugh, Oct. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ramirez, Ernestine F., 88, Clovis, Oct. 27, Boice Funeral Home
Comments