Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Nov. 1

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bellany, Thelma Mariam, 94, Pixley, Oct. 30, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Bennett, John, 63, Fresno, Oct. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Castillo, Jayme R., 49, Orosi, Oct. 24, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia

Clark, Lorayn, 90, Fresno, Oct. 23, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Gadberry, Melba Jean, 83, Fresno, Oct. 26, Boice Funeral Home

Havery, Jack Hadley, 87, Porterville, Oct. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

McCaslin, Bud, 64, Fresno, Oct. 29, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Montgomery, Gladys, 93, Fresno, Oct. 16, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Morales, Pedro, 27, Porterville, Oct. 27, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Moran, Maria Florez, 93, Firebaugh, Oct. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ramirez, Ernestine F., 88, Clovis, Oct. 27, Boice Funeral Home

