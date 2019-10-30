Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 31
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alonzo, Jose Antonio, 83, Cutler, Oct. 26, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Bell, Clara Mae, 97, Fresno, Oct. 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Dunham, Charles Edwin, 74, Clovis, Oct. 28, Affordable Direct Cremations
Friesen-Maurer, Doris, 79, Selma, Oct. 29, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Hamburger, Victor Gene, 98, Fresno, Oct. 28, Lisle Funeral Home
Huerta Santos, Ricardo De Jesus, 34, Fresno, Oct. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc,
Irwin, Catherine, 92, Fresno, Oct. 24, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Ivory, LC, 88, Fresno, Oct. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Jimenez, Josephine Elisisda, 16, Madera, Oct. 22, Jay Chapel
King, Eva Mae, 64, Fresno, Oct. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Lebus, William Randolph, 99, Porterville, Oct. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lohrman, Dale James, 60, Madera, Oct. 25, Boice Funeral Home
McCoy, JoAnn, 72, Fresno, Oct. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Morales, Aleida, 52, Porterville, Oct. 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Moreno, Jesus Reyes, 88, Fresno, Oct. 24, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Nielsen, Marvin, 73, Visalia, Oct. 29, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Pellum Sr., Timothy, 62, Fresno, Oct. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Ruiz, Raymundo, 57, Tulare, Oct. 23, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Sok, Roeun, 96, Fresno, Oct. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Sotelo Sr., Adam, 64, Fresno, Oct. 29, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Urias, Juanita, 77, Tulare, Oct. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Walker, Eileen B.E., 83, Fresno, Oct. 26, Jay Chapel
