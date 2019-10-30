Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 31

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alonzo, Jose Antonio, 83, Cutler, Oct. 26, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Bell, Clara Mae, 97, Fresno, Oct. 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Dunham, Charles Edwin, 74, Clovis, Oct. 28, Affordable Direct Cremations

Friesen-Maurer, Doris, 79, Selma, Oct. 29, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Hamburger, Victor Gene, 98, Fresno, Oct. 28, Lisle Funeral Home

Huerta Santos, Ricardo De Jesus, 34, Fresno, Oct. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc,

Irwin, Catherine, 92, Fresno, Oct. 24, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Ivory, LC, 88, Fresno, Oct. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Jimenez, Josephine Elisisda, 16, Madera, Oct. 22, Jay Chapel

King, Eva Mae, 64, Fresno, Oct. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Lebus, William Randolph, 99, Porterville, Oct. 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lohrman, Dale James, 60, Madera, Oct. 25, Boice Funeral Home

McCoy, JoAnn, 72, Fresno, Oct. 18, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Morales, Aleida, 52, Porterville, Oct. 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Moreno, Jesus Reyes, 88, Fresno, Oct. 24, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Nielsen, Marvin, 73, Visalia, Oct. 29, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Pellum Sr., Timothy, 62, Fresno, Oct. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Ruiz, Raymundo, 57, Tulare, Oct. 23, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Sok, Roeun, 96, Fresno, Oct. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Sotelo Sr., Adam, 64, Fresno, Oct. 29, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Urias, Juanita, 77, Tulare, Oct. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Walker, Eileen B.E., 83, Fresno, Oct. 26, Jay Chapel

