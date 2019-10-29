Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 30

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Abundis Torres, Enrique, 64, Tulare, Oct. 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Andrews, Shirley, 89, Fresno, Oct. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Bilak, Klavdiya Stepanovna, 78, Fresno, Oct. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Bluhm, Mary Virginia, 99, Fresno, Oct. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Bruno, Josephine T., 98, Fresno, Oct. 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Cortes Ceja, Maria Celeste, 90, Fresno, Oct. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

DeLong, Shirley, 90, Kingsburg, Oct. 27, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Eng, Mary, 31, Fresno, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Felemi, Pulonga, 86, Tulare, Oct. 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Fortunato Sr., Anthony Leon, 68, Fresno, Oct. 27, Neptune Society of Central California

Fukuda, Mae, 89, Fresno, Oct. 27, Lisle Funeral Home

Hamm Jr., William, 67, Fresno, Oct. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Haynes Jr., Juius, 40, Fresno, Sept. 9, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Hernandez, Ivan Omar, 37, Fresno, Oct. 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Kerns, Gary Wayne, 64, Fresno, Oct. 20, Cremation Society of Central California

Logan, Ricky Darnell, 57, Fresno, Oct. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Marquez, Jose C., 71, Fowler, Oct. 27, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Miao, Tien Yung, 66, Fresno, Oct. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Nelson, Alice Estelle, 88, Fresno, Oct. 28, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Perez, Maria Cecilia, 71, Fresno, Oct. 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Porras, Edward, 66, Mendota, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Quick, Phyllis, 90, Porterville, Oct. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Rios Jr., Estanislao, 69, Madera, Oct. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations

Saldivar, Michael Anthony, 60, Fresno, Oct. 18, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Sanchez, Diana, 61, Fresno, Oct. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Sandoval, Cynthia, 79, Fresno, Oct. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Sims Sr., Lorenzo, 58, Fresno, Oct. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Smith, Lee Etta, 68, Springville, Oct. 28, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Torres, Sophie, 56, Fresno, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

