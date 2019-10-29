Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 30
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Abundis Torres, Enrique, 64, Tulare, Oct. 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Andrews, Shirley, 89, Fresno, Oct. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Bilak, Klavdiya Stepanovna, 78, Fresno, Oct. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Bluhm, Mary Virginia, 99, Fresno, Oct. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Bruno, Josephine T., 98, Fresno, Oct. 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Cortes Ceja, Maria Celeste, 90, Fresno, Oct. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
DeLong, Shirley, 90, Kingsburg, Oct. 27, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Eng, Mary, 31, Fresno, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Felemi, Pulonga, 86, Tulare, Oct. 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Fortunato Sr., Anthony Leon, 68, Fresno, Oct. 27, Neptune Society of Central California
Fukuda, Mae, 89, Fresno, Oct. 27, Lisle Funeral Home
Hamm Jr., William, 67, Fresno, Oct. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Haynes Jr., Juius, 40, Fresno, Sept. 9, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hernandez, Ivan Omar, 37, Fresno, Oct. 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Kerns, Gary Wayne, 64, Fresno, Oct. 20, Cremation Society of Central California
Logan, Ricky Darnell, 57, Fresno, Oct. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Marquez, Jose C., 71, Fowler, Oct. 27, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Miao, Tien Yung, 66, Fresno, Oct. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Nelson, Alice Estelle, 88, Fresno, Oct. 28, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Perez, Maria Cecilia, 71, Fresno, Oct. 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Porras, Edward, 66, Mendota, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Quick, Phyllis, 90, Porterville, Oct. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Rios Jr., Estanislao, 69, Madera, Oct. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
Saldivar, Michael Anthony, 60, Fresno, Oct. 18, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Sanchez, Diana, 61, Fresno, Oct. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Sandoval, Cynthia, 79, Fresno, Oct. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Sims Sr., Lorenzo, 58, Fresno, Oct. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Smith, Lee Etta, 68, Springville, Oct. 28, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Torres, Sophie, 56, Fresno, Oct. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
