Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 29
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ashida, Hisao “Buddy”, 89, Fresno, Oct. 22, Lisle Funeral Home
Blankenship, Townsend Edward, 97, Tulare, Oct. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cardoza, Alice Marie, 90, Tulare, Oct. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cathey, Randolph Levert, 67, Tulare, Oct. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Clinton, Don, 80, Tulare, Oct. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Conelly, David Richard, 66, Visalia, Oct. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cruz, Raul Lopez, 84, Fresno, Oct. 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Flores, Trinny M., 83, Fresno, Oct. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Lim, Nguon, 84, Fresno, Oct. 23, Lisle Funeral Home
McKinley, Jim, 67, Madera, Oct. 19, Jay Chapel
O’Rourke, Terence, 82, Fresno, Aug. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Perez, Luciana, 88, Selma, Oct. 22, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Reaves Jr., Wilbur Dean, 51, Porterville, Oct. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Reyes Dimas, Gertrudis, 80, Fresno, Oct. 23, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Stark, Bill, 87, Tulare, Oct. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Thalman, Martha Lucille, 77, Terra Bella, Oct. 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Timm, David L., 76, Visalia Oct. 12, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Vidmar, Wilhelmine, 96, Fresno, Oct. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Walker, Cheryl, 65, Porterville, Oct. 27, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
