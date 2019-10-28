Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 29

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ashida, Hisao “Buddy”, 89, Fresno, Oct. 22, Lisle Funeral Home

Blankenship, Townsend Edward, 97, Tulare, Oct. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cardoza, Alice Marie, 90, Tulare, Oct. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cathey, Randolph Levert, 67, Tulare, Oct. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Clinton, Don, 80, Tulare, Oct. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Conelly, David Richard, 66, Visalia, Oct. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cruz, Raul Lopez, 84, Fresno, Oct. 25, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Flores, Trinny M., 83, Fresno, Oct. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lim, Nguon, 84, Fresno, Oct. 23, Lisle Funeral Home

McKinley, Jim, 67, Madera, Oct. 19, Jay Chapel

O’Rourke, Terence, 82, Fresno, Aug. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Perez, Luciana, 88, Selma, Oct. 22, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Reaves Jr., Wilbur Dean, 51, Porterville, Oct. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Reyes Dimas, Gertrudis, 80, Fresno, Oct. 23, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Stark, Bill, 87, Tulare, Oct. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Thalman, Martha Lucille, 77, Terra Bella, Oct. 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Timm, David L., 76, Visalia Oct. 12, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Vidmar, Wilhelmine, 96, Fresno, Oct. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Walker, Cheryl, 65, Porterville, Oct. 27, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

