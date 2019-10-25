Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 26

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Armas, Victoria, 63, Porterville, Oct. 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Armendariz Jr., Eduardo, 73, Fresno, Oct. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Bickner, Donald G., 87, Clovis, Oct. 24, Boice Funeral Home

Fregoso Anaya, Basilio, 74, Fresno, Oct. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gomez, Daniel, 77, Fresno, Oct. 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Magana, Anita, 80, Kerman, Oct. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Martinez, Pedro, 90, Parlier, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Rocha, Lucy Moreno, 96, Fresno, Oct. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Shaw, Lloyd, 93, Porterville, Oct. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

