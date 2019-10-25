Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 26
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Armas, Victoria, 63, Porterville, Oct. 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Armendariz Jr., Eduardo, 73, Fresno, Oct. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Bickner, Donald G., 87, Clovis, Oct. 24, Boice Funeral Home
Fregoso Anaya, Basilio, 74, Fresno, Oct. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gomez, Daniel, 77, Fresno, Oct. 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Magana, Anita, 80, Kerman, Oct. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Martinez, Pedro, 90, Parlier, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Rocha, Lucy Moreno, 96, Fresno, Oct. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Shaw, Lloyd, 93, Porterville, Oct. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Comments