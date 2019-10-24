Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Oct. 25
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Avalos Jr., Epifanio, 71, Reedley, Oct. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Badhdasaryan, Andranik, 62, Fresno, Oct. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Field, Paul, 61, Selma, Oct. 19, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Furton, Nancy Bonham Quillen, 80, Clovis, Oct. 7, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Holmes, George, 42, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Lopez, Silvester, 97, Porterville, Oct. 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Markarian, Ronald Henry, 88, Hanford, Oct. 12, Lisle Funeral Home
Neeley, Arthur, 88, Reedley, Oct. 14, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Perez, Rudy, 81, Firebaugh, Oct. 19, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Peterson, Ronald Loren, 82, Springville, Oct. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rendon, Guadalupe, 89, Selma, Oct. 17, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Shaw, Judy A., 80, Fresno, Oct. 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Sparrow, Virginia Ann, 75, Clovis, Sept. 11, Boice Funeral Home
Thayer, Trudie, 74, Madera, Oct. 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Valenzuela, Daniela Ayon, 20, Earlimart, Oct. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
