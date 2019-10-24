Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Oct. 25

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Avalos Jr., Epifanio, 71, Reedley, Oct. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Badhdasaryan, Andranik, 62, Fresno, Oct. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Field, Paul, 61, Selma, Oct. 19, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Furton, Nancy Bonham Quillen, 80, Clovis, Oct. 7, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Holmes, George, 42, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Lopez, Silvester, 97, Porterville, Oct. 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Markarian, Ronald Henry, 88, Hanford, Oct. 12, Lisle Funeral Home

Neeley, Arthur, 88, Reedley, Oct. 14, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Perez, Rudy, 81, Firebaugh, Oct. 19, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Peterson, Ronald Loren, 82, Springville, Oct. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rendon, Guadalupe, 89, Selma, Oct. 17, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Shaw, Judy A., 80, Fresno, Oct. 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Sparrow, Virginia Ann, 75, Clovis, Sept. 11, Boice Funeral Home

Thayer, Trudie, 74, Madera, Oct. 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Valenzuela, Daniela Ayon, 20, Earlimart, Oct. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

