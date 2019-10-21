Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 22
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bosquez, Juan M., 77, Porterville, Oct. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Brochue, Jacqueline A., 85, Tulare, Oct. 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cacace, Walter J., 74, Dinuba, Oct. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Coronado Sepulveda, Maria Luisa, 38, Fresno, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Fine, Jacqueline, 74, Fresno, Oct. 16, Wildrose Chapel and Funeral Home
Garcia-Perez, Francisco Javier, 21, Earlimart, Oct. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Ginther, Doralu, 82, Fresno, Oct. 9, Wildrose Chapel and Funeral Home
Hawkins, Archie Bell, 87, Fresno, Oct. 15, Boice Funeral Home
Lemos, Fidel G., 85, Fresno, Sept. 29, Yost & Wbb Funeral Home
Moreno, Dionicio Gallardo, 87, Tulare, Oct. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Pounds, Grady, 73, Fresno, Oct. 5, Wildrose Chapel and Funeral Home
Santoyo, Cathy, 61, Porterville, Oct. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Smith, Patrick L. “PJ”, 20, Madera, Oct. 14, Jay Chapel
Tyler, Jerry Lee, 74, Terra Bella, Oct. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Williams, Kenneth, 78, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
