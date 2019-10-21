Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bosquez, Juan M., 77, Porterville, Oct. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Brochue, Jacqueline A., 85, Tulare, Oct. 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cacace, Walter J., 74, Dinuba, Oct. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Coronado Sepulveda, Maria Luisa, 38, Fresno, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Fine, Jacqueline, 74, Fresno, Oct. 16, Wildrose Chapel and Funeral Home

Garcia-Perez, Francisco Javier, 21, Earlimart, Oct. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Ginther, Doralu, 82, Fresno, Oct. 9, Wildrose Chapel and Funeral Home

Hawkins, Archie Bell, 87, Fresno, Oct. 15, Boice Funeral Home

Lemos, Fidel G., 85, Fresno, Sept. 29, Yost & Wbb Funeral Home

Moreno, Dionicio Gallardo, 87, Tulare, Oct. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Pounds, Grady, 73, Fresno, Oct. 5, Wildrose Chapel and Funeral Home

Santoyo, Cathy, 61, Porterville, Oct. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Smith, Patrick L. “PJ”, 20, Madera, Oct. 14, Jay Chapel

Tyler, Jerry Lee, 74, Terra Bella, Oct. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Williams, Kenneth, 78, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

  Comments  