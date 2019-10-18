Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 19
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bowlin, Marie Edna, 95, Kingsburg, Oct. 18, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Caprioglio, Annie, 94, Kerman, Oct. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Cox, Margaret Ann, 78, Tollhouse, Oct. 17, Serenity Funeral Services
Cross, Judith, 79, Fresno, Oct. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Diaz, Demetrio, 55, Caruthers, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Fuentes, David, 55, Strathmore, Oct. 17, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Gallegos, Janet Kay, 82, Fresno, Sept. 22, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Gutierrez, Grace Siqueiros, 66, Fresno, Oct. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Myles, Karl Lee, 60, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Osborn, JoAnn, 77, Visalia, Oct. 14, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Palmerin, Adolfo, 61, Fresno, Oct. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Phillips, Harry Elmer, 89, Orosi, Oct. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Ruacho, Roselia, 52, Fresno, Oct. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Sadahiro, Toshi, 97, Dinuba, Oct. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Smith, Linda K., 73, Visalia, Oct. 18, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Stockdale, Robert, 64, Visalia, Oct., Sept. 9 Cairns Funeral Home
Vidrio, Trinidad, 76, Fresno, Oct. 15, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
