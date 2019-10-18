Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 19

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bowlin, Marie Edna, 95, Kingsburg, Oct. 18, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Caprioglio, Annie, 94, Kerman, Oct. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Cox, Margaret Ann, 78, Tollhouse, Oct. 17, Serenity Funeral Services

Cross, Judith, 79, Fresno, Oct. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Diaz, Demetrio, 55, Caruthers, Oct. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Fuentes, David, 55, Strathmore, Oct. 17, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Gallegos, Janet Kay, 82, Fresno, Sept. 22, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Gutierrez, Grace Siqueiros, 66, Fresno, Oct. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Myles, Karl Lee, 60, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Osborn, JoAnn, 77, Visalia, Oct. 14, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Palmerin, Adolfo, 61, Fresno, Oct. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Phillips, Harry Elmer, 89, Orosi, Oct. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Ruacho, Roselia, 52, Fresno, Oct. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Sadahiro, Toshi, 97, Dinuba, Oct. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Smith, Linda K., 73, Visalia, Oct. 18, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Stockdale, Robert, 64, Visalia, Oct., Sept. 9 Cairns Funeral Home

Vidrio, Trinidad, 76, Fresno, Oct. 15, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

