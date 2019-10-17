Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Oct. 18
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cabral, Lydia, 90, Fresno, Oct. 15, Jay Chapel
Chanthaboun, Dara, 65, Fresno, Oct. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
De Francesco, Mario Jr., 81, Firebaugh, Oct. 14, Jay Chapel
Klassen, Darren Robert, 50, Clovis, Oct. 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Luu, Nhung Ngoc, 73, Clovis, Oct. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
McAuliffe, Mickie, 61, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Mora, Herminia, 99, Fresno, Oct. 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Morris, Wanda Mae, 88, Fresno, Oct. 15, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Nelson, Aaron O., 85, Sanger, Oct. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Oakes, James, 92, Fresno, Oct. 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Rudolph, Maria Beatriz, 60, Fresno, Oct. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Shilling, Fytie Ray, 90, Fersno, Oct. 15, Boice Funeral Home
Tanner, Kathryn, 52, Kingsburg, Oct. 15, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Teran, Alejandro, 23, Porterville, Oct. 15, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Thao, Yee, 79, Fresno, Sept. 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Vang, Sai, 64, Hanford, Sept. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
