Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 17

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aldaco, Pedro, 73, Tulare, Oct. 15, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Cerda, Francisco, 96, Orosi, Oct. 15, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Cieselski, Jerry, 62, Fresno, Oct. 7, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Friesen, Roger K., 77, Dinuba, Oct. 11, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Gonzales, Consuelo Aguilar, 96, Fresno, Oct. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Goss, Jeanette Kay, 67, Springville, Oct. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Green, Catherine, 57, Fresno, Oct. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Hurst, Kathryn Ann, 71, Dinuba, Oct. 14, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Jimenez, Roberta, 88, Tulare, Oct. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Johle, Roy Bowden, 81, Traver, Oct. 11, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Johns, Sherman, 71, Selma, Oct. 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Jorge, Manuel, 76, Caruthers, Oct. 13, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma

Knight, Patricia Ann, 85, Porterville, Oct. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Miramontes, Albert Joseph, 71, Porterville, Oct. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Neang, Nary, 59, Fresno, Oct. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Phillips, Douglas L., 87, Fresno, Oct. 12, The Neptune Society of Central California

South, Betty, 87, Selma, Oct. 13, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Sterling, Robert Francis, 77, Clovis, Oct. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Toste, Iva Jean E., 86, Fresno, Oct. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Va, Tho Po, 74, Fresno, Oct. 14, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Villeda Martinez, Jorge, 25, Porterville, Oct. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Zuniga Valencia, Margarita, 73, Burrel, Oct. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

  Comments  