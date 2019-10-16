Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 17
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aldaco, Pedro, 73, Tulare, Oct. 15, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Cerda, Francisco, 96, Orosi, Oct. 15, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Cieselski, Jerry, 62, Fresno, Oct. 7, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Friesen, Roger K., 77, Dinuba, Oct. 11, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Gonzales, Consuelo Aguilar, 96, Fresno, Oct. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Goss, Jeanette Kay, 67, Springville, Oct. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Green, Catherine, 57, Fresno, Oct. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Hurst, Kathryn Ann, 71, Dinuba, Oct. 14, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Jimenez, Roberta, 88, Tulare, Oct. 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Johle, Roy Bowden, 81, Traver, Oct. 11, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Johns, Sherman, 71, Selma, Oct. 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Jorge, Manuel, 76, Caruthers, Oct. 13, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma
Knight, Patricia Ann, 85, Porterville, Oct. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Miramontes, Albert Joseph, 71, Porterville, Oct. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Neang, Nary, 59, Fresno, Oct. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Phillips, Douglas L., 87, Fresno, Oct. 12, The Neptune Society of Central California
South, Betty, 87, Selma, Oct. 13, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Sterling, Robert Francis, 77, Clovis, Oct. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Toste, Iva Jean E., 86, Fresno, Oct. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Va, Tho Po, 74, Fresno, Oct. 14, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Villeda Martinez, Jorge, 25, Porterville, Oct. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Zuniga Valencia, Margarita, 73, Burrel, Oct. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
