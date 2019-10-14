Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 15

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Andrews Pelt, Donetta, 56, Tulare, Oct. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Ceballos, Nicandro, 77, Porterville, Oct. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Joaquin, Roy, 73, Selma, Oct. 10, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Monroe, Thaddus, 90, Porterville, Oct. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Morales, Annamarie, 68, Selma, Oct. 11, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Olmedo, Salvador, 76, Strathmore, Oct. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Reyna, Javier Christopher, 57, Fresno, Sept. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Spellins, Joseph Marion, 80, Fresno, Oct. 7, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

White, Loretta, 82, Clovis, Oct. 10, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

