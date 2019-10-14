Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 15
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Andrews Pelt, Donetta, 56, Tulare, Oct. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Ceballos, Nicandro, 77, Porterville, Oct. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Joaquin, Roy, 73, Selma, Oct. 10, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Monroe, Thaddus, 90, Porterville, Oct. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Morales, Annamarie, 68, Selma, Oct. 11, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Olmedo, Salvador, 76, Strathmore, Oct. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Reyna, Javier Christopher, 57, Fresno, Sept. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Spellins, Joseph Marion, 80, Fresno, Oct. 7, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
White, Loretta, 82, Clovis, Oct. 10, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Comments