Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarado, Tyler Andrew, 22, Fresno, Oct. 10, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Cogan, Edward, 77, Fresno, Oct. 9, Cairns Funeral Home

Conrad, Charles J.H., 79, Strathmore, Oct. 2, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Gadberry, Lucille, 98, Fresno, Oct. 8, Boice Funeral Home

Gahagan, Sandra Charlene, 73, Clovis, Oct. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

Manuel, Lucinda, 71, Porterville, Oct. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Marble, Gloria Jean, 69, Hanford, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Medina Castro, Natividad, 60, Fresno, Sept. 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Miller, Carolyn Jan, 86, Fresno, Oct. 8, Boice Funeral Home

Rosas Aburto, Procesa Martha, 66, Reedley, Oct. 2, Cairns Funeral Home

Saldana, Eliseo, 8, Reedley, Oct. 4, Cairns Funeral Home

Sorensen, David, 62, Reedley, Oct. 8, Cairns Funeral Home

  Comments  