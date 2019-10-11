Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 12
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarado, Tyler Andrew, 22, Fresno, Oct. 10, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Cogan, Edward, 77, Fresno, Oct. 9, Cairns Funeral Home
Conrad, Charles J.H., 79, Strathmore, Oct. 2, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Gadberry, Lucille, 98, Fresno, Oct. 8, Boice Funeral Home
Gahagan, Sandra Charlene, 73, Clovis, Oct. 9, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
Manuel, Lucinda, 71, Porterville, Oct. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Marble, Gloria Jean, 69, Hanford, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Medina Castro, Natividad, 60, Fresno, Sept. 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Miller, Carolyn Jan, 86, Fresno, Oct. 8, Boice Funeral Home
Rosas Aburto, Procesa Martha, 66, Reedley, Oct. 2, Cairns Funeral Home
Saldana, Eliseo, 8, Reedley, Oct. 4, Cairns Funeral Home
Sorensen, David, 62, Reedley, Oct. 8, Cairns Funeral Home
Comments