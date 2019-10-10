Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Oct. 11
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Carpio, Alma, 82, Selma, Oct. 8, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Fitzgerald, Bertha L., 94, Fresno, Oct. 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Gamez, Consuelo Solis, 91, Sanger, Oct. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Holland, Janet Elaine, 62, Fresno, Oct. 5, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Hollister, Doris Marie, 78, Fresno, Oct. 9, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Marvin, Rodney Woodrow, 57, Clovis, Oct. 9, Affordable Direct Cremations
Meyer, Mary Ernestine, 98, Exeter, Oct. 7, Smith Family Chapel
Monno, Patrick, 84, Kingsburg, Oct. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Robinson, Gloria, 69, Fresno, Oct. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Sellers, Pamela L., 63, Fresno, Oct. 8, Neptune Society of Central California
Yang, Victoria, 46, Mariposa, Oct. 3, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Comments