Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 10

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Andalon, Felicita S., 90, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Banks, Kevin Mark, 57, Porterville, Oct. 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Carlson, Kay Elle, 61, of New York, formerly of Fresno Oct. 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Day, Louisa, 57, Porterville, Oct. 8, Porterville Funral & Cremation Center

Fennell, Marla, 68, Coalinga, Oct. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Flores, David Anthony, 58, Fresno, Sept. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hartsell, Gregory, 57, Springville, Oct. 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Janzen, Helen, 82, Reedley, Oct. 7, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Mccoy, Prince, 84, Fresno, Oct. 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Milla Sr., Alford John, 97, Fresno, Oct. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Pendleton, Karen Anita, 73, Fresno, Oct. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Probert, Lawrence Patrick, 80, Clovis, Oct. 7, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Rojas De Rivera, Maria Estela, 68, Dinuba, Oct. 7, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Shults, Leon, 79, Tulare, Oct. 8, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Sullivan, Carl Dean, 85, Fresno, Sept. 19, Boice Funeral Home

Tran, Thoang Thi, 74, Fresno, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home