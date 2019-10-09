Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 10
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Andalon, Felicita S., 90, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Banks, Kevin Mark, 57, Porterville, Oct. 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Carlson, Kay Elle, 61, of New York, formerly of Fresno Oct. 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Day, Louisa, 57, Porterville, Oct. 8, Porterville Funral & Cremation Center
Fennell, Marla, 68, Coalinga, Oct. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Flores, David Anthony, 58, Fresno, Sept. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hartsell, Gregory, 57, Springville, Oct. 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Janzen, Helen, 82, Reedley, Oct. 7, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Mccoy, Prince, 84, Fresno, Oct. 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Milla Sr., Alford John, 97, Fresno, Oct. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Pendleton, Karen Anita, 73, Fresno, Oct. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Probert, Lawrence Patrick, 80, Clovis, Oct. 7, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Rojas De Rivera, Maria Estela, 68, Dinuba, Oct. 7, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Shults, Leon, 79, Tulare, Oct. 8, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Sullivan, Carl Dean, 85, Fresno, Sept. 19, Boice Funeral Home
Tran, Thoang Thi, 74, Fresno, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
