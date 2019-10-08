Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 9

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Butler, Jane, 96, Coarsegold, Oct. 2, Boice Funeral Home

Diaz, Angel B., 84, Fresno, Oct. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan,Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Durao, Melvin, 99, Fresno, Oct. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ewell, Rolland L., 82, Fresno, Oct. 7, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Flores, John Anthony, 58, Fresno, Sept. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gibson, Leia, 90, Visalia, Oct. 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Gutierrez Hernandez, Jose Luis, 59, Fresno, Sept. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Harms, Clarence, 82, Dinuba, Oct. 4, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Hutchinson, Hilda K., 91, Fresno, Oct. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Kirkland, Marvin Junior, 90, Porterville, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Kirkland, Nellie Louise, 89, Porterville, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lathrop, Frank Laverne, 72, Clovis, Sept. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Limas, Fabian Francisco, 33, Fresno, Oct. 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Luna Del Refugio, Maria, 50, Mendota, Sept. 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Martin, Ronald, 82, Fresno, Oct. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations

Norman, Beverly, 76, Fresno, Oct. 8, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

O'Mara, Ronald Raymond, 82, Fresno, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ogata, Suzy, 82, Fresno, Oct. 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Perez, Emilio D., 83, Earlimart, Oct. 7, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Reitz, Marty, 55, Selma, Sept. 29, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Sheperd, Loretta, 65, Fresno, Sept. 22, Jesse E.Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Soliven, Romeo Lazo, 78, Orosi, Oct. 5, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Stone, Gary Dean, 65, Fresno, Oct. 5, Serenity Funeral Services

Topf, Robert A., 84, Porterville, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Valentine, JD, 94, Fresno, Oct. 5, Lisle Funeral Home

  Comments  