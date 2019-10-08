Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 9
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Butler, Jane, 96, Coarsegold, Oct. 2, Boice Funeral Home
Diaz, Angel B., 84, Fresno, Oct. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan,Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Durao, Melvin, 99, Fresno, Oct. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ewell, Rolland L., 82, Fresno, Oct. 7, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Flores, John Anthony, 58, Fresno, Sept. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gibson, Leia, 90, Visalia, Oct. 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Gutierrez Hernandez, Jose Luis, 59, Fresno, Sept. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Harms, Clarence, 82, Dinuba, Oct. 4, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Hutchinson, Hilda K., 91, Fresno, Oct. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Kirkland, Marvin Junior, 90, Porterville, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Kirkland, Nellie Louise, 89, Porterville, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lathrop, Frank Laverne, 72, Clovis, Sept. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Limas, Fabian Francisco, 33, Fresno, Oct. 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Luna Del Refugio, Maria, 50, Mendota, Sept. 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Martin, Ronald, 82, Fresno, Oct. 6, Affordable Direct Cremations
Norman, Beverly, 76, Fresno, Oct. 8, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
O'Mara, Ronald Raymond, 82, Fresno, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ogata, Suzy, 82, Fresno, Oct. 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Perez, Emilio D., 83, Earlimart, Oct. 7, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Reitz, Marty, 55, Selma, Sept. 29, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Sheperd, Loretta, 65, Fresno, Sept. 22, Jesse E.Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Soliven, Romeo Lazo, 78, Orosi, Oct. 5, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Stone, Gary Dean, 65, Fresno, Oct. 5, Serenity Funeral Services
Topf, Robert A., 84, Porterville, Oct. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Valentine, JD, 94, Fresno, Oct. 5, Lisle Funeral Home
Comments