Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 8
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aquino, Herlin, 82, Fresno, Oct. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Bryan, Lou Anna, 62, Caruthers, Sept. 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Crofts, Neil Wilson, 85, Fresno, Oct. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Crosswhite, Helen, 83, Selma, Sept. 28, Farewell-Page Funeral CHapel
Ellis, Georgeena, 78, Clovis, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Lawson, Richard Lance, 81, Sanger, Oct. 4, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Mandujano, Tomas Hernandez, 61, Tulare, Oct. 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Navarro, Justino, 74, Terra Bella, Oct. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Woodworth, James Franklin, 58, Fresno, Oct. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
