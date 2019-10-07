Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 8

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aquino, Herlin, 82, Fresno, Oct. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bryan, Lou Anna, 62, Caruthers, Sept. 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Crofts, Neil Wilson, 85, Fresno, Oct. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Crosswhite, Helen, 83, Selma, Sept. 28, Farewell-Page Funeral CHapel

Ellis, Georgeena, 78, Clovis, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Lawson, Richard Lance, 81, Sanger, Oct. 4, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Mandujano, Tomas Hernandez, 61, Tulare, Oct. 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Navarro, Justino, 74, Terra Bella, Oct. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Woodworth, James Franklin, 58, Fresno, Oct. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

  Comments  