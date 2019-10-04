Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 5
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bramlett, George Warren, 90, Fresno, Oct. 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Carter, Phyllis Esther, 93, Fresno, Sept. 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ceballos, Evangelina, 76, Porterville, Oct. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Cornelison, William Riley, 77, Clovis, Sept. 30, Boice Funeral Home
Devore, Rickey, 57, Kingsburg, Sept. 15, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Gomez, Noe, 51, Fresno, Sept. 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Gonzales, Ascencion (Chon), 82, Exeter, Oct. 2, Smith Family Chapel
Gonzales, Daniel, 82, Selma, Oct. 2, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Herman, Alex Gary, 62, Fresno, Oct. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Hess, Judith Anne, 74, Fresno, Sept. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Isassi, Elvira, 77, Reedley, Oct. 2, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Lee, John, 43, Clovis, Oct. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Lindley, Hermon Eugene, 88, Clovis, Oct. 2, Boice Funeral Home
Lopez, Francisco, 51, Strathmore, Oct. 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Maldonado, Alex, 64, Fresno, Oct. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Minter, Jack Leon, 84, Laton, Oct. 2, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
Moss, William Royal, 76, Visalia, Sept. 12, Neptune Society of Central Califronia
Wadhwa, Parshotam, 74, Fresno, Oct. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
