Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Oct. 5

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bramlett, George Warren, 90, Fresno, Oct. 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Carter, Phyllis Esther, 93, Fresno, Sept. 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ceballos, Evangelina, 76, Porterville, Oct. 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Cornelison, William Riley, 77, Clovis, Sept. 30, Boice Funeral Home

Devore, Rickey, 57, Kingsburg, Sept. 15, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Gomez, Noe, 51, Fresno, Sept. 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Gonzales, Ascencion (Chon), 82, Exeter, Oct. 2, Smith Family Chapel

Gonzales, Daniel, 82, Selma, Oct. 2, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Herman, Alex Gary, 62, Fresno, Oct. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Hess, Judith Anne, 74, Fresno, Sept. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Isassi, Elvira, 77, Reedley, Oct. 2, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Lee, John, 43, Clovis, Oct. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Lindley, Hermon Eugene, 88, Clovis, Oct. 2, Boice Funeral Home

Lopez, Francisco, 51, Strathmore, Oct. 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Maldonado, Alex, 64, Fresno, Oct. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Minter, Jack Leon, 84, Laton, Oct. 2, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

Moss, William Royal, 76, Visalia, Sept. 12, Neptune Society of Central Califronia

Wadhwa, Parshotam, 74, Fresno, Oct. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

  Comments  