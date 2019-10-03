Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Oct. 4

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Amey, Dorothy Fay, 83, Fresno, Sept. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Galindo, Albert, 76, Fresno, Oct. 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm bluffs

Keiser, Marjorie Frisch, 80, Sanger, Oct. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Naugle, Robert E., 68, Visalia, Oct. 1, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Patton, Lue Arthur, 82, Fresno, Sept. 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Pierce, Robert, 89, Chowchilla, Sept. 30, Jay Chapel

Schwan, Mike, 64, Fresno, Sept. 28, Boice Funeral Home

Thomas, Raymond Gary, 79, Porterville, Oct. 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Zuniga, Arlene O., 80, Dinuba, Sept. 28, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

