Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Oct. 4
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Amey, Dorothy Fay, 83, Fresno, Sept. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Galindo, Albert, 76, Fresno, Oct. 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm bluffs
Keiser, Marjorie Frisch, 80, Sanger, Oct. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Naugle, Robert E., 68, Visalia, Oct. 1, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Patton, Lue Arthur, 82, Fresno, Sept. 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Pierce, Robert, 89, Chowchilla, Sept. 30, Jay Chapel
Schwan, Mike, 64, Fresno, Sept. 28, Boice Funeral Home
Thomas, Raymond Gary, 79, Porterville, Oct. 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Zuniga, Arlene O., 80, Dinuba, Sept. 28, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
