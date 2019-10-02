Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 3
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Andrada, Steven, 63, Fresno, Sept. 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Bailey, Hazel, 81, Dunlap, Sept. 24, Cairns Funeral Home
Castillo, Alexander Alfred, 60, Fresno, Sept. 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Cooper, Jessie, 72, Fresno, Sept. 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Gill, Sharon Glee, 73, Springville, Sept. 29, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Goodson, Donna, 72, Tulare, Sept. 29, Affordable Direct Cremations
Hadley, Jeannie Marie, 78, Clovis, Sept. 29, Boice Funeral Home
Heredia Avalos, Inocencio, 78, Reedley, Sept. 29, Cairns Funeral Home
Iles, Ted H., 86, Porterville, Sept. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Johnson, Bruce, 56, Pine Flat Lake, Sept. 25, Cairns Funeral Home
LaRue, Charles Arthur, 98, Terra Bella, Sept. 28, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
McDonald, Beverly Elaine, 90, Exeter, Sept. 28, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Ochoa, Anselmo Ortega, 68, Fresno, August 19, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Silva, Felix G., 66, Sanger, Sept. 30, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Velasco, Maria Guadalupe, 61, Fresno, Sept. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
