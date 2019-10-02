Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Oct. 3

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Andrada, Steven, 63, Fresno, Sept. 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Bailey, Hazel, 81, Dunlap, Sept. 24, Cairns Funeral Home

Castillo, Alexander Alfred, 60, Fresno, Sept. 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Cooper, Jessie, 72, Fresno, Sept. 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Gill, Sharon Glee, 73, Springville, Sept. 29, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Goodson, Donna, 72, Tulare, Sept. 29, Affordable Direct Cremations

Hadley, Jeannie Marie, 78, Clovis, Sept. 29, Boice Funeral Home

Heredia Avalos, Inocencio, 78, Reedley, Sept. 29, Cairns Funeral Home

Iles, Ted H., 86, Porterville, Sept. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Johnson, Bruce, 56, Pine Flat Lake, Sept. 25, Cairns Funeral Home

LaRue, Charles Arthur, 98, Terra Bella, Sept. 28, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

McDonald, Beverly Elaine, 90, Exeter, Sept. 28, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Ochoa, Anselmo Ortega, 68, Fresno, August 19, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Silva, Felix G., 66, Sanger, Sept. 30, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Velasco, Maria Guadalupe, 61, Fresno, Sept. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

