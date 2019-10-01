Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 2
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Abajian, Mesik, 97, Selma, Sept. 27, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Adams, Mary, 87, Fresno, Sept. 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Barlow, Phyllis, 72, Fresno, Sept. 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Belmontes Salvador, Raymond, 62, Fresno, Sept. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Harms, Larry, 79, Dinuba, Sept. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations
Marroquin, Demetria, 91, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Mendoza Olivia, 19, Fresno, Sept. 27, Lisle Funeral Home
Merjil, Robert Wayne, 48, Porterville, Sept. 30, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Nyitray, Alan Davis, 73, Fresno, Sept. 23, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Presho Cyndi L., 66, Oakhurst, Sept. 28, Lisle Funeral Home
Rangel, Thomas C., 73, Rasin City, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Roberts, Florence, 80, Madera, Sept. 28, Jay Chapel
Teeples, Diana Frances, 80, Squaw Valley, Sept. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
Vallenari, Joseph Louis, 85, Kingsburg, Sept. 28, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
