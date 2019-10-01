Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Oct. 2

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Abajian, Mesik, 97, Selma, Sept. 27, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Adams, Mary, 87, Fresno, Sept. 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Barlow, Phyllis, 72, Fresno, Sept. 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Belmontes Salvador, Raymond, 62, Fresno, Sept. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Harms, Larry, 79, Dinuba, Sept. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations

Marroquin, Demetria, 91, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Mendoza Olivia, 19, Fresno, Sept. 27, Lisle Funeral Home

Merjil, Robert Wayne, 48, Porterville, Sept. 30, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Nyitray, Alan Davis, 73, Fresno, Sept. 23, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Presho Cyndi L., 66, Oakhurst, Sept. 28, Lisle Funeral Home

Rangel, Thomas C., 73, Rasin City, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Roberts, Florence, 80, Madera, Sept. 28, Jay Chapel

Teeples, Diana Frances, 80, Squaw Valley, Sept. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

Vallenari, Joseph Louis, 85, Kingsburg, Sept. 28, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

