Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 1

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Castaneda, Jorge, 37, Fresno, Sept. 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Gomez, Paul, 55, Visalia, Sept. 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

High, Shirley, 82, Fresno, Sept. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hiigel, Charles E., 96, Fresno, Sept. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hope, Loreda Mae, 93, Tulare, Sept. 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Lupercio, Esther, 64, Tulare, Sept. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Martinez, Genaro Perez, 80, Kingsburg, Sept. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations

Mills, Virginia Margaret, 97, Clovis, Sept. 26, Boice Funeral Home

Pegues, Charlie, 85, Fresno, Sept. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Staub, Elvira Grace, 82, Clovis, Sept. 25, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

