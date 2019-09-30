Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Castaneda, Jorge, 37, Fresno, Sept. 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Gomez, Paul, 55, Visalia, Sept. 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
High, Shirley, 82, Fresno, Sept. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hiigel, Charles E., 96, Fresno, Sept. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hope, Loreda Mae, 93, Tulare, Sept. 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Lupercio, Esther, 64, Tulare, Sept. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Martinez, Genaro Perez, 80, Kingsburg, Sept. 26, Affordable Direct Cremations
Mills, Virginia Margaret, 97, Clovis, Sept. 26, Boice Funeral Home
Pegues, Charlie, 85, Fresno, Sept. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Staub, Elvira Grace, 82, Clovis, Sept. 25, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
