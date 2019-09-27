Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Sept. 28
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aldana, Juan J., 61, Visalia, Sept. 22, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Bidegain, Mary Louise Biscay, 98, Madera, Sept. 23, Jay Chapel
Economou, Mary, 92, Fresno, Sept. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Gallegos, Sal, 74, Madera, Sept. 26, Jay Chapel
Gorne, Beverly Jean, 87, Porterville, Sept. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Grimsley, Virginia Louise, 91, Lindsay, Sept. 26, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Heaton, David L., 68, Exeter, Sept. 25, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter
Ingraham, Gary David, 71, Porterville, Sept. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Murphy, Janice Lee, 91, Visalia, Sept. 23, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Musser, Mary Agnes, 86, Clovis, Sept. 17, Boice Funeral Home
Retiz, Kimberley Dawn, 37, Tulare, Sept. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Rivas Jr., Donnie Stephen, 46, Prather, Sept. 24, Boice Funeral Home
Rumsey, Elmer, 84, Coarsegold, Sept. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Small Jr., Gilbert Burdett, 94, Porterville, Sept. 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Snyder, Wilma, 96, Fresno, Sept. 27, Serenity Funeral Servies
Williams, Morrison Hale, 85, Coarsegold, Sept. 10, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel
