Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Sept. 28

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aldana, Juan J., 61, Visalia, Sept. 22, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Bidegain, Mary Louise Biscay, 98, Madera, Sept. 23, Jay Chapel

Economou, Mary, 92, Fresno, Sept. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Gallegos, Sal, 74, Madera, Sept. 26, Jay Chapel

Gorne, Beverly Jean, 87, Porterville, Sept. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Grimsley, Virginia Louise, 91, Lindsay, Sept. 26, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Heaton, David L., 68, Exeter, Sept. 25, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter

Ingraham, Gary David, 71, Porterville, Sept. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Murphy, Janice Lee, 91, Visalia, Sept. 23, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Musser, Mary Agnes, 86, Clovis, Sept. 17, Boice Funeral Home

Retiz, Kimberley Dawn, 37, Tulare, Sept. 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Rivas Jr., Donnie Stephen, 46, Prather, Sept. 24, Boice Funeral Home

Rumsey, Elmer, 84, Coarsegold, Sept. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Small Jr., Gilbert Burdett, 94, Porterville, Sept. 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Snyder, Wilma, 96, Fresno, Sept. 27, Serenity Funeral Servies

Williams, Morrison Hale, 85, Coarsegold, Sept. 10, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel

  Comments  