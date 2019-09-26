Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 27

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilar-Perez, Amando, 65, Fresno, Sept. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Karraker, Cynthia Brazil, 69, Fresno, Sept. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Martinez, Elena, 85, Fresno, Sept. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Sisney, Darrel, 52, Squaw Valley, Sept. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

  Comments  