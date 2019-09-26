Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 27
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilar-Perez, Amando, 65, Fresno, Sept. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Karraker, Cynthia Brazil, 69, Fresno, Sept. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Martinez, Elena, 85, Fresno, Sept. 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Sisney, Darrel, 52, Squaw Valley, Sept. 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
