Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Sept. 26

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alviso, Phyllis A., 67, Fresno, Sept. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Armenta, Angelita, 82, Clovis, Sept. 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Bartlett, Sandy, 62, Porterville, Sept. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cerros Carlos A., 89, Kerman, Sept. 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Cortes Cruz, Ismael, 20, Fresno, Sept. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Dias, Mary, 101, Fresno, Sept. 14, Jay Chapel

Duran Rodriguez, Anacleto Gregorio, 54, Fresno, Sept. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Gee, Ying, 89, Fresno, Sept. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Hunter, Quintico Delfone, 41, Fresno, Sept. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Jacobsen, Kenneth L., 87, Fresno, Aug. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Montes De Oca Castaneda, Lorenzo, 48, Fresno, Sept. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Moradian, Zabel K., 97, Fresno, Sept. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Pena Pampenelli, Carlos, 73, Fresno, Sept. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Polk, Marion R., 77, Tulare, Sept. 20, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia

Reynolds, John Richard, 84, Clovis, Sept. 22, Boice Funeral Home

Riggs, Cynthia Louise, 71, Madera, Sept. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

Robinson, Ronald E., 79, Visalia, Sept. 21, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Ruiz, Daniel, 21, Fresno, Sept. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Stephens, Elizabeth, 97, Fresno, Sept. 24, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Sullivan, Daniel S., 51, Clovis, Sept. 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Walker, Alberta J., 80, Porterville, Sept. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Winter, Betty Bernice, 86, Reedley, Sept. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations

  Comments  