Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Sept. 26
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alviso, Phyllis A., 67, Fresno, Sept. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Armenta, Angelita, 82, Clovis, Sept. 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Bartlett, Sandy, 62, Porterville, Sept. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cerros Carlos A., 89, Kerman, Sept. 24, Lisle Funeral Home
Cortes Cruz, Ismael, 20, Fresno, Sept. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Dias, Mary, 101, Fresno, Sept. 14, Jay Chapel
Duran Rodriguez, Anacleto Gregorio, 54, Fresno, Sept. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Gee, Ying, 89, Fresno, Sept. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Hunter, Quintico Delfone, 41, Fresno, Sept. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Jacobsen, Kenneth L., 87, Fresno, Aug. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Montes De Oca Castaneda, Lorenzo, 48, Fresno, Sept. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Moradian, Zabel K., 97, Fresno, Sept. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Pena Pampenelli, Carlos, 73, Fresno, Sept. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Polk, Marion R., 77, Tulare, Sept. 20, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia
Reynolds, John Richard, 84, Clovis, Sept. 22, Boice Funeral Home
Riggs, Cynthia Louise, 71, Madera, Sept. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
Robinson, Ronald E., 79, Visalia, Sept. 21, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Ruiz, Daniel, 21, Fresno, Sept. 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Stephens, Elizabeth, 97, Fresno, Sept. 24, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Sullivan, Daniel S., 51, Clovis, Sept. 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Walker, Alberta J., 80, Porterville, Sept. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Winter, Betty Bernice, 86, Reedley, Sept. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations
Comments