Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Arifuku, Sharon Loy, 79, Reedley, Sept. 19, Cairns Funeral Home

Bartell, Sandra, 72, Squaw Valley, Sept. 22, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Bingham, Bobby Carl, 84, Sanger, Sept. 21, Boice Funeral Home

Bounlutay, Vandy, 45, Fresno, Sept. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Diaz, Polly M., 80, Fresno, Sept. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Dwitt Jr., Clyde, 57, Fresno, Sept. 2, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Endo, Daryl, 68, Tulare, Sept. 13, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Espindola, Alfonso, 66, Reedley, Sept. 19, Cairns Funeral Home

Flores, Joel, 24, Madera, Sept. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Foster, Margie, 70, Fresno, Sept. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Gonzales, Arthur, 70, Kingsburg, Sept. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Gonzales, Mary, 92, Tulare, Sept. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Goree, Manard, 58, Fresno, Sept. 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Green Pierro, Taneia, 40, Fresno, Sept. 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Hammond, Cora, 88, Fresno, Sept. 23, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Keatinge, Frances Elaine, 92, Fresno, Sept. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

King, Helen Louise, 92, Reedley, Sept. 21, Cairns Funeral Home

McCoy, Dalauna, 64, Sanger, Sept. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

McGeaath, Sherri Lynn, 56, Visalia, Sept. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Mendieta, Berta, 96, Sanger, Sept. 21, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Morales, Rescalvo Artemio, 45, Fresno, Sept. 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Nishimura, Eddie Katsumi, 91, Sanger, Sept. 21, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Orozco, Ralph Arthur, 49, Fowler, Sept. 18, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Perez, Margaret Delgado, 88, Fresno, Sept. 22, Lisle Funeral Home

Pool, Larry Jason, 72, Tulare, Sept. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Poole, Penny Ann, 73, Clovis, Sept. 20, Boice Funeral Home

Pope, Mary Ann, 77, Sanger, Sept. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Reis, Faye, 85, North Fork, Sept. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Sherrill, Mary May, 88, Porterville, Sept. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Terry, Dixie Lee, 84, Fresno, Sept. 18, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

