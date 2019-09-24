Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 25
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Arifuku, Sharon Loy, 79, Reedley, Sept. 19, Cairns Funeral Home
Bartell, Sandra, 72, Squaw Valley, Sept. 22, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Bingham, Bobby Carl, 84, Sanger, Sept. 21, Boice Funeral Home
Bounlutay, Vandy, 45, Fresno, Sept. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Diaz, Polly M., 80, Fresno, Sept. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Dwitt Jr., Clyde, 57, Fresno, Sept. 2, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Endo, Daryl, 68, Tulare, Sept. 13, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Espindola, Alfonso, 66, Reedley, Sept. 19, Cairns Funeral Home
Flores, Joel, 24, Madera, Sept. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Foster, Margie, 70, Fresno, Sept. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Gonzales, Arthur, 70, Kingsburg, Sept. 21, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Gonzales, Mary, 92, Tulare, Sept. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Goree, Manard, 58, Fresno, Sept. 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Green Pierro, Taneia, 40, Fresno, Sept. 21, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hammond, Cora, 88, Fresno, Sept. 23, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Keatinge, Frances Elaine, 92, Fresno, Sept. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
King, Helen Louise, 92, Reedley, Sept. 21, Cairns Funeral Home
McCoy, Dalauna, 64, Sanger, Sept. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
McGeaath, Sherri Lynn, 56, Visalia, Sept. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Mendieta, Berta, 96, Sanger, Sept. 21, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Morales, Rescalvo Artemio, 45, Fresno, Sept. 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Nishimura, Eddie Katsumi, 91, Sanger, Sept. 21, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Orozco, Ralph Arthur, 49, Fowler, Sept. 18, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Perez, Margaret Delgado, 88, Fresno, Sept. 22, Lisle Funeral Home
Pool, Larry Jason, 72, Tulare, Sept. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Poole, Penny Ann, 73, Clovis, Sept. 20, Boice Funeral Home
Pope, Mary Ann, 77, Sanger, Sept. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Reis, Faye, 85, North Fork, Sept. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Sherrill, Mary May, 88, Porterville, Sept. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Terry, Dixie Lee, 84, Fresno, Sept. 18, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Comments