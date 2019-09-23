Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Sept. 24

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Apolinar, Sally, 65, Clovis, Sept. 21, Serenity Funeral Services

Bohn-Miller, Astrid Irene, 76, Oakhurst, Sept. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Conner, Georgia Opal, 82, Selma, Sept. 7, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Davidson, Donald Edwin, 77, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Decker, Steven D., 56, Reedley, Sept. 18, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Goto, Mary Taeko, 91, Fresno, Sept. 20, Lisle Funeral Home

Hawkins Sr, Jimmy Leo, 77, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hinojosa, Elodia B., 80, Parlier, Sept. 20, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home

Johnstone, Joan, 81, Porterville, Sept. 21, Porterville Funeral & Cremtion Center

Ladd, Barbara Naoma, 88, Auberry, Sept. 20, Serenity Funeral Services

Lorenzo, Joseph, 75, Clovis, Sept. 15, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Lozano Alvarez, Guadalupe, 61, Tulare, Sept. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Mendoza Alejandro, Juan, 40, Fresno, Sept. 18, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Mendoza, Tommy A., 61, Sanger, Sept. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Minjarez, Michael, 32, Tulare, Sept. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

O'Canto, Raymond Jose, 60, Fresno, Sept. 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Puente, Jesus Alfredo, 68, Fresno, Sept. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Taylor, Wendy, 76, Porterville, Sept. 21, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Valencia, Nino L., 86, Dinuba, Sept. 19, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

  Comments  