Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Sept. 24
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Apolinar, Sally, 65, Clovis, Sept. 21, Serenity Funeral Services
Bohn-Miller, Astrid Irene, 76, Oakhurst, Sept. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Conner, Georgia Opal, 82, Selma, Sept. 7, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Davidson, Donald Edwin, 77, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Decker, Steven D., 56, Reedley, Sept. 18, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Goto, Mary Taeko, 91, Fresno, Sept. 20, Lisle Funeral Home
Hawkins Sr, Jimmy Leo, 77, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hinojosa, Elodia B., 80, Parlier, Sept. 20, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
Johnstone, Joan, 81, Porterville, Sept. 21, Porterville Funeral & Cremtion Center
Ladd, Barbara Naoma, 88, Auberry, Sept. 20, Serenity Funeral Services
Lorenzo, Joseph, 75, Clovis, Sept. 15, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Lozano Alvarez, Guadalupe, 61, Tulare, Sept. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Mendoza Alejandro, Juan, 40, Fresno, Sept. 18, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Mendoza, Tommy A., 61, Sanger, Sept. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Minjarez, Michael, 32, Tulare, Sept. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
O'Canto, Raymond Jose, 60, Fresno, Sept. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Puente, Jesus Alfredo, 68, Fresno, Sept. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Taylor, Wendy, 76, Porterville, Sept. 21, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Valencia, Nino L., 86, Dinuba, Sept. 19, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
