Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Sept. 21
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cirimele, Richard Michael, 71, Fresno, Sept. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Cook, Gloria Sue, 86, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Davis, Vernon Wesley, 87, Springville, Sept. 18, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Galvez, Beatrice Miller, 86, Dinuba, Sept. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Garcia, Jaime, 40, Orosi, Sept. 13, Dopkins Dinuba Furneral Chapel
Harrington, Patricia Marie, 71, Porterville, Sept. 17, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Harrison, Etta J., 83, Cutler, Sept. 18, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Linn, William Bradley, 70, Fresno, Sept. 18, Serenity Funeral Services
Madsen, James Clifford, 90, Fresno, Sept. 19, Cremation Society of Central California
Mapson, Denman Harold, 90, Fresno, Sept. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
Perez Montejano, Maria, 55, Mendota, Sept. 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Ramirez, Alfred, 82, Tulare, Sept. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Sanchez, Gabriel, 14, Fresno, Sept. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
White, Ward Dale, 88, Porterville, Sept. 17, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
