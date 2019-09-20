Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Sept. 21

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Cirimele, Richard Michael, 71, Fresno, Sept. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Cook, Gloria Sue, 86, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Davis, Vernon Wesley, 87, Springville, Sept. 18, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Galvez, Beatrice Miller, 86, Dinuba, Sept. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Garcia, Jaime, 40, Orosi, Sept. 13, Dopkins Dinuba Furneral Chapel

Harrington, Patricia Marie, 71, Porterville, Sept. 17, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Harrison, Etta J., 83, Cutler, Sept. 18, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Linn, William Bradley, 70, Fresno, Sept. 18, Serenity Funeral Services

Madsen, James Clifford, 90, Fresno, Sept. 19, Cremation Society of Central California

Mapson, Denman Harold, 90, Fresno, Sept. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations

Perez Montejano, Maria, 55, Mendota, Sept. 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ramirez, Alfred, 82, Tulare, Sept. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Sanchez, Gabriel, 14, Fresno, Sept. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

White, Ward Dale, 88, Porterville, Sept. 17, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

  Comments  