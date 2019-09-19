Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 20

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Addicott, Daisy, 89, Fresno, Sept. 13, Jay Chapel

Austin, Clara Zora, 99, Reedley, Sept. 11, Cairns Funeral Home

Brown, Dollie Helen, 65, Fresno, Sept. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations

Espinosa, Yolanda, 79, Fresno, Sept. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Finley, Karen, 82, Lemoore, Sept. 3, Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel

Fogderude, Pamela, 70, Clovis, Sept. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Franco Perez Jose, 66, Fresno, Aug. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Gallock, Virginia Fern, 94, Fresno, Sept. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Haskell, Everett John, 81, Visalia, Sept. 17, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Inthisane, Vanhsy, 80, Fresno, Sept. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Molina, Sergio, 59, Madera, Sept. 8, Jay Chapel

Reed, Jimmy Jr., 69, Fresno, Sept. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Rendon, Anthony J., 51, Fresno, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Robles, Virginia Cervantes, 75, Parlier, Sept. 17, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Yokota, Shigeo, 101, Kingsburg, Sept. 12, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

  Comments  