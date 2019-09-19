Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 20
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Addicott, Daisy, 89, Fresno, Sept. 13, Jay Chapel
Austin, Clara Zora, 99, Reedley, Sept. 11, Cairns Funeral Home
Brown, Dollie Helen, 65, Fresno, Sept. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations
Espinosa, Yolanda, 79, Fresno, Sept. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Finley, Karen, 82, Lemoore, Sept. 3, Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel
Fogderude, Pamela, 70, Clovis, Sept. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Franco Perez Jose, 66, Fresno, Aug. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Gallock, Virginia Fern, 94, Fresno, Sept. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Haskell, Everett John, 81, Visalia, Sept. 17, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Inthisane, Vanhsy, 80, Fresno, Sept. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Molina, Sergio, 59, Madera, Sept. 8, Jay Chapel
Reed, Jimmy Jr., 69, Fresno, Sept. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Rendon, Anthony J., 51, Fresno, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Robles, Virginia Cervantes, 75, Parlier, Sept. 17, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Yokota, Shigeo, 101, Kingsburg, Sept. 12, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
