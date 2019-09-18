Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Sept. 19

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Barron, Consuelo Mercedes, 87, Fresno, Sept. 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Behlen, Donna Jean, 81, Fresno, Sept. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Bennett, Barbara Blythe, 89, Fresno, Sept. 16, Cremation Society of Central California

Climer, Marsha Jane, 75, Woodville, Sept. 17, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Curry Jr., Haywood, 77, Fresno, Aug. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Edmiston, Joe Edward, 21, Fresno, Sept. 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Griggs Huell G., 91, Fresno, Sept. 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Lutz, Edwin, 93, Fresno, Sept. 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Miller, Barbara J., 96, Reedley, Sept. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Molano Jr., Ruben Moses, 27, Fresno, Sept. 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ortega Jr., Javier, 59, Fresno, April 10, Lisle Funeral Home

Rangel, Thomas C., 73, Fresno, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Robinson Jr., Ancel, 86, Fresno, Sept. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Rosie Perez Garcia, 83, Madera, Sept. 7, Jay Chapel

RuenIII, Richard William, 49, Fresno, Sept. 5, The Neptune Society of Central California

Sena, Robert B., 88, Visalia, Sept. 14, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia

Sepulveda Sr., Manuel, 91, Fresno, Sept. 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Thomas, Rosalyn Wilson, 81, Bass Lake, Sept. 15, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Viramontes, Cornelio, 77, Sanger, Sept. 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Wall, Edrie “Marlene,” 83, Madera, Sept. 14, Jay Chapel

  Comments  