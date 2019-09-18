Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Sept. 19
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Barron, Consuelo Mercedes, 87, Fresno, Sept. 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Behlen, Donna Jean, 81, Fresno, Sept. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Bennett, Barbara Blythe, 89, Fresno, Sept. 16, Cremation Society of Central California
Climer, Marsha Jane, 75, Woodville, Sept. 17, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Curry Jr., Haywood, 77, Fresno, Aug. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Edmiston, Joe Edward, 21, Fresno, Sept. 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Griggs Huell G., 91, Fresno, Sept. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Lutz, Edwin, 93, Fresno, Sept. 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Miller, Barbara J., 96, Reedley, Sept. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Molano Jr., Ruben Moses, 27, Fresno, Sept. 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Ortega Jr., Javier, 59, Fresno, April 10, Lisle Funeral Home
Rangel, Thomas C., 73, Fresno, Sept. 6, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Robinson Jr., Ancel, 86, Fresno, Sept. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Rosie Perez Garcia, 83, Madera, Sept. 7, Jay Chapel
RuenIII, Richard William, 49, Fresno, Sept. 5, The Neptune Society of Central California
Sena, Robert B., 88, Visalia, Sept. 14, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia
Sepulveda Sr., Manuel, 91, Fresno, Sept. 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Thomas, Rosalyn Wilson, 81, Bass Lake, Sept. 15, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Viramontes, Cornelio, 77, Sanger, Sept. 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Wall, Edrie “Marlene,” 83, Madera, Sept. 14, Jay Chapel
