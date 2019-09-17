Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 18
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bowen, Celina Engracia, 91, Fresno, Sept. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Burnes, Ruth, 87, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cabello Chavez, Jose, 50, Riverdale, Sept. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Foley, Patricia Allen, 88, Sanger, Sept. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations
Garcia, Robert, 74, Reedley, Sept. 14, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Gordon, Nadine Arkansas, 88, Chowchilla, Sept. 15, Affordable Direct Cremaitions
Isler, Rickey Gene, 68, Fresno, Sept. 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Johnson, Hazel Jane, 92, Reedley, Sept. 14, Neptune Society of Central California
Jones, Darren Keith, 53, Tulare, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Martinez, Andrew Anthony, 50, Fresno, Sept. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Nishi, Yoshiko, 97, Fresno, Sept. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Parker, Norma Jeanne, 77, Fresno, Sept. 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Peeks, Anna Louise, 72, Porterville, Sept. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rodriguez, Manuel F., 44, Clovis, Sept. 14, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Rodriguez Jr., Thomas Gregory, 43, Fresno, Sept. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rohrborn, Lorrie, 62, Fresno, Sept. 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Sanchez, Larry Nicanor, 34, Parlier, Sept. 9, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Torres Ramos, Teodoro, 81, Porterville, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
