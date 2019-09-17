Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 18

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bowen, Celina Engracia, 91, Fresno, Sept. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Burnes, Ruth, 87, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cabello Chavez, Jose, 50, Riverdale, Sept. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Foley, Patricia Allen, 88, Sanger, Sept. 15, Affordable Direct Cremations

Garcia, Robert, 74, Reedley, Sept. 14, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Gordon, Nadine Arkansas, 88, Chowchilla, Sept. 15, Affordable Direct Cremaitions

Isler, Rickey Gene, 68, Fresno, Sept. 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

Johnson, Hazel Jane, 92, Reedley, Sept. 14, Neptune Society of Central California

Jones, Darren Keith, 53, Tulare, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Martinez, Andrew Anthony, 50, Fresno, Sept. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Nishi, Yoshiko, 97, Fresno, Sept. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Parker, Norma Jeanne, 77, Fresno, Sept. 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

Peeks, Anna Louise, 72, Porterville, Sept. 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rodriguez, Manuel F., 44, Clovis, Sept. 14, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Rodriguez Jr., Thomas Gregory, 43, Fresno, Sept. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rohrborn, Lorrie, 62, Fresno, Sept. 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Sanchez, Larry Nicanor, 34, Parlier, Sept. 9, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Torres Ramos, Teodoro, 81, Porterville, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

  Comments  