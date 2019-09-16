Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Sept. 17

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Abundis, Manuel, 65, Selma, Sept. 11, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Bluhm, Joanne, 84, Fresno, Sept. 12, Boice Funeral Home

Brown, Howard E., 84, Tulare, Sept. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Clark, Ethel, 80, Fresno, Sept. 7, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Driedger, Patricia, 85, Reedley, Sept. 11, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Gonzales, Eleanor, 79, Selma, Sept. 12, Farewell=Page Funeral Chapel

Hale, Phillip Ray, 57, Porterville, Sept. 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Hendricks, Joe, 71, Selma, Sept. 12, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Herring III, Harvey, 41, Fresno, Sept. 10, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Leath, Mary, 106, Fresno, Sept. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martinez Zacarias, Antonio, 34, Fresno, Sept. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ochoa, Ovidio "Ray", 70, Sanger, Sept. 11, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Joseph , 47, Fresno, August 26, Chapel of the light Funeral Home

Stehling, Lloyd Earl, 88, Ahwahnee, Sept. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Velarde, Manuel T., 91, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Servicfe and Crematory

Velazquez Sanabria, Eusevio, 52, Parlier, August 24, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

