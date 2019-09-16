Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Sept. 17
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Abundis, Manuel, 65, Selma, Sept. 11, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Bluhm, Joanne, 84, Fresno, Sept. 12, Boice Funeral Home
Brown, Howard E., 84, Tulare, Sept. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Clark, Ethel, 80, Fresno, Sept. 7, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Driedger, Patricia, 85, Reedley, Sept. 11, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Gonzales, Eleanor, 79, Selma, Sept. 12, Farewell=Page Funeral Chapel
Hale, Phillip Ray, 57, Porterville, Sept. 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Hendricks, Joe, 71, Selma, Sept. 12, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Herring III, Harvey, 41, Fresno, Sept. 10, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Leath, Mary, 106, Fresno, Sept. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martinez Zacarias, Antonio, 34, Fresno, Sept. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Ochoa, Ovidio "Ray", 70, Sanger, Sept. 11, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Joseph , 47, Fresno, August 26, Chapel of the light Funeral Home
Stehling, Lloyd Earl, 88, Ahwahnee, Sept. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Velarde, Manuel T., 91, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Servicfe and Crematory
Velazquez Sanabria, Eusevio, 52, Parlier, August 24, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Comments