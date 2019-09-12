Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 13

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anaya, Maria Guadalupe, 85, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Bergquam, Roger Neil, 81, Clovis, Sept. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Curtiss, Alexandra Lea, 26, Ahwahnee, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Davtyan, Kolya, 81, Fresno, Sept. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Gartin, Wayne Charles, 50, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gregory, Garry Daron, 70, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Grissom, Leopoldine Bonnie , 74, Fresno, Sept. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Guerrero, Luis N., 80, Tulare, Sept. 11, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Hillman, Alice Elizabeth, 82, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Hoveiler, Marvin, 69, Sanger, Sept. 10, Affordable Direct Cremations

Kirk, Brad, 61, Fresno, Sept. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Lares, Rosie Lopez, 79, Madera, Sept. 8, Jay Chapel

Leininger, Bennie Ann, 89, Fresno, Sept. 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Lopez De La Vara, Armando, 57, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Macias, Rosa, 83, San Joaquin, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Marques, Ernest Silva, 86, Porterville, Sept. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Menchaca Leija, Frances, 69, Visalia, Sept. 9, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Rendon, Anthony J., 51, Fresno, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Rodriguez, Frances, 92, Sanger, Sept. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Smeltzer, Kent Lee, 62, Fresno, Sept. 3, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Swarts, Margaret Ann, 65, Clovis, Aug. 31, Boice Funeral Home

Wendt, Ronald Leroy, 87, Tulare, Sept. 11, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

