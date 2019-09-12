Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 13
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anaya, Maria Guadalupe, 85, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Bergquam, Roger Neil, 81, Clovis, Sept. 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Curtiss, Alexandra Lea, 26, Ahwahnee, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Davtyan, Kolya, 81, Fresno, Sept. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Gartin, Wayne Charles, 50, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gregory, Garry Daron, 70, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Grissom, Leopoldine Bonnie , 74, Fresno, Sept. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Guerrero, Luis N., 80, Tulare, Sept. 11, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Hillman, Alice Elizabeth, 82, Porterville, Sept. 11, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Hoveiler, Marvin, 69, Sanger, Sept. 10, Affordable Direct Cremations
Kirk, Brad, 61, Fresno, Sept. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Lares, Rosie Lopez, 79, Madera, Sept. 8, Jay Chapel
Leininger, Bennie Ann, 89, Fresno, Sept. 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Lopez De La Vara, Armando, 57, Fresno, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Macias, Rosa, 83, San Joaquin, Sept. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Marques, Ernest Silva, 86, Porterville, Sept. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Menchaca Leija, Frances, 69, Visalia, Sept. 9, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Rendon, Anthony J., 51, Fresno, Sept. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Rodriguez, Frances, 92, Sanger, Sept. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Smeltzer, Kent Lee, 62, Fresno, Sept. 3, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Swarts, Margaret Ann, 65, Clovis, Aug. 31, Boice Funeral Home
Wendt, Ronald Leroy, 87, Tulare, Sept. 11, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
