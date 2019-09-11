Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Sept. 12
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Baker, Marlene Ann, 81, Concord, Sept. 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Contreras, Raul Timothy, 66, Clovis, Sept. 7, Boice Funeral Home
Del Real, Carlos, 63, Fresno, Sept. 8, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Fukagawa, Alice, 65, Kingsburg, Sept. 10, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Gomez, Richard, 42, Sanger, Sept. 11, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Jackson, Douglas, 87, Strathmore, Sept. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Major, Barbara “Bobbie”, 80 Clovis, Sept. 6, Boice Funeral Home
Marquez, Elias, 75, Sanger, Sept. 9, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
McCowan, Gene Edward, 82, Visalia, Sept. 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Palma, Luis, 23, Fresno, Aug. 31, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Porter, Georgia, 82, Fresno, Sept. 9, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Routson, Eugene “Gene” Victor, 42, Sanger, Sept. 2, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Seals, Michael Ford, 76, Fresno, Aug. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Snyder, Jack Kenneth, 70, Porterville, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Thompson, Benton, 98, Caruthers, Sept. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Unruh, Adena, 82, Reedley, Sept. 9, Cairns Funeral Home
