Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Sept. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Baker, Marlene Ann, 81, Concord, Sept. 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Contreras, Raul Timothy, 66, Clovis, Sept. 7, Boice Funeral Home

Del Real, Carlos, 63, Fresno, Sept. 8, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Fukagawa, Alice, 65, Kingsburg, Sept. 10, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Gomez, Richard, 42, Sanger, Sept. 11, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Jackson, Douglas, 87, Strathmore, Sept. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Major, Barbara “Bobbie”, 80 Clovis, Sept. 6, Boice Funeral Home

Marquez, Elias, 75, Sanger, Sept. 9, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

McCowan, Gene Edward, 82, Visalia, Sept. 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Palma, Luis, 23, Fresno, Aug. 31, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Porter, Georgia, 82, Fresno, Sept. 9, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Routson, Eugene “Gene” Victor, 42, Sanger, Sept. 2, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Seals, Michael Ford, 76, Fresno, Aug. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Snyder, Jack Kenneth, 70, Porterville, Sept. 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Thompson, Benton, 98, Caruthers, Sept. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Unruh, Adena, 82, Reedley, Sept. 9, Cairns Funeral Home

