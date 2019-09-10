Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 11

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Baldo, Janet Catherine, 85, Porterville, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Bean, Gordon Douglas, 93, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Bear III, Fred H., 79, Squaw Valley, Sept. 7, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Diaz, L. Maria, 85, Fresno, Aug. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Galera, Teresa M., 81, Porterville, Sept. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Gutierrez Ortega, Teofila, 77, Selma, Sept. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hofve, Jeffrey, 67, Fresno, Sept. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Jones, Garvis, 82, Porterville, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Juarez, Lydia, 87, Fresno, Sept. 7, Lisle Funeral Home

Minson, Lila Lea, 83, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Rogers, Susan Margaret, 69, Fresno, Sept. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Sarukhanyan, Svetlana, 79, Fresno, Sept. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Teso, Christina Lopez, 51, Reedley, Sept. 8, Cairns Funeral Home

Van Hooser, Michael, 75, Fresno, Sept. 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Vargas Cano, Maria Trinidad, 69, Fresno, Sept. 3, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Zavala, Misael, 18, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

