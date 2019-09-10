Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 11
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Baldo, Janet Catherine, 85, Porterville, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Bean, Gordon Douglas, 93, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Bear III, Fred H., 79, Squaw Valley, Sept. 7, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Diaz, L. Maria, 85, Fresno, Aug. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Galera, Teresa M., 81, Porterville, Sept. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Gutierrez Ortega, Teofila, 77, Selma, Sept. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hofve, Jeffrey, 67, Fresno, Sept. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Jones, Garvis, 82, Porterville, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Juarez, Lydia, 87, Fresno, Sept. 7, Lisle Funeral Home
Minson, Lila Lea, 83, Sanger, Sept. 8, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Rogers, Susan Margaret, 69, Fresno, Sept. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Sarukhanyan, Svetlana, 79, Fresno, Sept. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Teso, Christina Lopez, 51, Reedley, Sept. 8, Cairns Funeral Home
Van Hooser, Michael, 75, Fresno, Sept. 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Vargas Cano, Maria Trinidad, 69, Fresno, Sept. 3, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Zavala, Misael, 18, Porterville, Sept. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
