Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Sept. 7

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Acevedo, Fabian, 29, Kerman, Aug. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Allensworth, Edith, 91, Reedley, Aug. 28, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Ayala Vazquez, Elida, 91, Visalia, Sept. 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Bailey, Patricia, 85, Fresno, Sept. 2, Boice Funeral Home

Castro, Corinna, 57, Visalia, Aug. 29, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Conway, Sally Marie, 79, Fresno, Sept. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Davoyan, Arutyun, 66, Fresno, Aug. 30, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Dixon, Maureen, 79, Fresno, Aug. 30, Serenity Funeral Services

Florez, Lydia Gonzales, 71, Tulare, Sept. 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Galvan, Pedro, 91, Sanger, Aug. 31, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Gonzalez, Lydia Marie, 50, Porterville, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Isom, Wanda, 80, Porterville, Sept. 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Lee, Donna, 68, Reedley, Aug. 24, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Lindgren, Bonnie Marie, 83, Kingsburg, Sept. 4, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Mar, Louise, 87, Fresno, Sept. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Meeker, Carolyn, 77, Kingsburg, Sept. 2, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Perez, Robert A., 58, Fresno, Sept. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ramirez Dominguez, Luis, 51, Riverdale, Aug. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Stout, Dona, 60, Kingsburg, Aug. 30, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Tisdial, Clarence, 69, Coarsegold, Sept. 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

Vander Poel, Norman Eugene, 86, Fresno, Sept. 3, Boice Funeral Home

Vasquzez, Daniel, 55, Fresno, Sept. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Walls, William Junior, 90, Fresno, Sept. 5, Lisle Funeral Home

