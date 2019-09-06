Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Sept. 7
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Acevedo, Fabian, 29, Kerman, Aug. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Allensworth, Edith, 91, Reedley, Aug. 28, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Ayala Vazquez, Elida, 91, Visalia, Sept. 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Bailey, Patricia, 85, Fresno, Sept. 2, Boice Funeral Home
Castro, Corinna, 57, Visalia, Aug. 29, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Conway, Sally Marie, 79, Fresno, Sept. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Davoyan, Arutyun, 66, Fresno, Aug. 30, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Dixon, Maureen, 79, Fresno, Aug. 30, Serenity Funeral Services
Florez, Lydia Gonzales, 71, Tulare, Sept. 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Galvan, Pedro, 91, Sanger, Aug. 31, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Gonzalez, Lydia Marie, 50, Porterville, Sept. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Isom, Wanda, 80, Porterville, Sept. 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Lee, Donna, 68, Reedley, Aug. 24, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Lindgren, Bonnie Marie, 83, Kingsburg, Sept. 4, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Mar, Louise, 87, Fresno, Sept. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Meeker, Carolyn, 77, Kingsburg, Sept. 2, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Perez, Robert A., 58, Fresno, Sept. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ramirez Dominguez, Luis, 51, Riverdale, Aug. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Stout, Dona, 60, Kingsburg, Aug. 30, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Tisdial, Clarence, 69, Coarsegold, Sept. 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Vander Poel, Norman Eugene, 86, Fresno, Sept. 3, Boice Funeral Home
Vasquzez, Daniel, 55, Fresno, Sept. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Walls, William Junior, 90, Fresno, Sept. 5, Lisle Funeral Home
