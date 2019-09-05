Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 6

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Contreras Jr., Florentino, 45, Kerman, Aug. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Flores, Sam, 41, Fresno, Sept. 2, Lisle Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Robert Gallegos, 58, Fresno, Aug. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Hitter, Paul Victor, 62, Squaw Valley, Sept. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Jimenez De Santos, Federica, 75, Fresno, Aug. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Lazalde, Bianca, 42, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Lightcap, Peggy, 61, Fresno, Sept. 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Lilly, Rickey Joe, 54, Fresno, Aug. 26, Serenity Funeral Services

May, Aug.a, 77, Fresno, Aug. 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Mekealian, RoxAnn, 64, Sanger, Aug. 23, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Norman, Raymond Darrell, 85, Clovis, Sept. 2, Boice Funeral Home

Norton, Patricia, 78, Fresno, Sept. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Polanco, Jill, 52, Fresno, Sept. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rodriguez Lopez, Liodegardio, 63, Fresno, Aug. 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Rodriguez, George David, 79, Fresno, Sept. 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rone, Flora, 71, Madera, Sept. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Vargas, Fred, 62, Kingsburg, Sept. 3, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma

Yang, Dang, 63, Visalia, Aug. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

