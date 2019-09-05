Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Sept. 6
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Contreras Jr., Florentino, 45, Kerman, Aug. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Flores, Sam, 41, Fresno, Sept. 2, Lisle Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Robert Gallegos, 58, Fresno, Aug. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Hitter, Paul Victor, 62, Squaw Valley, Sept. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Jimenez De Santos, Federica, 75, Fresno, Aug. 30, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Lazalde, Bianca, 42, Fresno, Aug. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Lightcap, Peggy, 61, Fresno, Sept. 1, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Lilly, Rickey Joe, 54, Fresno, Aug. 26, Serenity Funeral Services
May, Aug.a, 77, Fresno, Aug. 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Mekealian, RoxAnn, 64, Sanger, Aug. 23, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Norman, Raymond Darrell, 85, Clovis, Sept. 2, Boice Funeral Home
Norton, Patricia, 78, Fresno, Sept. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Polanco, Jill, 52, Fresno, Sept. 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rodriguez Lopez, Liodegardio, 63, Fresno, Aug. 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Rodriguez, George David, 79, Fresno, Sept. 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rone, Flora, 71, Madera, Sept. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Vargas, Fred, 62, Kingsburg, Sept. 3, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma
Yang, Dang, 63, Visalia, Aug. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
