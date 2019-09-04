Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 4

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Cornelious, John Henry, 94, Fresno, Aug. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

DeFranco, Clement, 73, Fresno, Sept. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Diaz, Herminia, 70, Fresno, Aug. 27, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Dull, Howard M., 85, Fresno, Aug. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Finkle, Samuel, 91, Fresno, Aug. 30, The Neptune Society of Central California

Garcia Pedraza, Daniel, 29, Fresno, Aug. 31, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Hurst, Judith M., 73, Fresno, Aug. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Kisling, Lucille Ann, 91, Fresno, Sept. 1, Lisle Funeral Home

Lamb, Corrine A., 83, Fresno, Aug. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Linn, Dorothy Eileen, 94, Fresno, Aug. 22, Neptune Society of Central California

Murphy, William George, 81, Coarsegold, Aug. 30, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Pendergrass, Arthur Dewayne, 82, Fresno, Sept. 3, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Pilkerton, Glenn A., 53, Dinuba, Sept. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Pruett, Wanda A., 90, Porterville, Aug. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Ramirez Garcia, Miguel, 57, Madera, Sept. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Riley Jr., James, 49, Clovis, Aug. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Sandoval, Maria Del Carmen, 86, Sanger, Sept. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Stevens Jr., Harold Norman, 71, Tulare, Sept. 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Stoner, Carmen, 84, Fresno, Sept. 1, Serenity Funeral Services

Stout, Dona Louise, 60, Kingsburg, Aug. 30, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Stroman, Frederick Ray, 79, Fresno, Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

Swarts, Margaret Ann, 65, Clovis, Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

Wimberly, Bennie Larry, 79, Fresno, Aug. 31, Boice Funeral Home

