Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 4
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cornelious, John Henry, 94, Fresno, Aug. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
DeFranco, Clement, 73, Fresno, Sept. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Diaz, Herminia, 70, Fresno, Aug. 27, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Dull, Howard M., 85, Fresno, Aug. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Finkle, Samuel, 91, Fresno, Aug. 30, The Neptune Society of Central California
Garcia Pedraza, Daniel, 29, Fresno, Aug. 31, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Hurst, Judith M., 73, Fresno, Aug. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Kisling, Lucille Ann, 91, Fresno, Sept. 1, Lisle Funeral Home
Lamb, Corrine A., 83, Fresno, Aug. 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Linn, Dorothy Eileen, 94, Fresno, Aug. 22, Neptune Society of Central California
Murphy, William George, 81, Coarsegold, Aug. 30, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Pendergrass, Arthur Dewayne, 82, Fresno, Sept. 3, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Pilkerton, Glenn A., 53, Dinuba, Sept. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Pruett, Wanda A., 90, Porterville, Aug. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Ramirez Garcia, Miguel, 57, Madera, Sept. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Riley Jr., James, 49, Clovis, Aug. 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Sandoval, Maria Del Carmen, 86, Sanger, Sept. 2, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Stevens Jr., Harold Norman, 71, Tulare, Sept. 4, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Stoner, Carmen, 84, Fresno, Sept. 1, Serenity Funeral Services
Stout, Dona Louise, 60, Kingsburg, Aug. 30, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Stroman, Frederick Ray, 79, Fresno, Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations
Swarts, Margaret Ann, 65, Clovis, Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations
Wimberly, Bennie Larry, 79, Fresno, Aug. 31, Boice Funeral Home
