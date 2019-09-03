Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 4
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Beckett Bounds, Violet, 91, Madera, Sept. 1, Jay Chapel
Caceres, Antonio, 78, Tulare Sept. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cameron, Robert J., 63, Fresno, Aug. 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Clover, Marion Viola, 93, Exeter, Sept. 2, Smith Family Chapel
Contreras, Ortencia, 79, Fresno, Sept. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Cortez, Diana, 64, Fresno, Aug. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Cozad, Jeffrey James, 74, Springville, Sept. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Elwood, Daniel Patrick, 64, Fresno, Aug. 27, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Gilbert, Georgia "Laverne", 76, Tulare, Aug. 31, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Glantz, Barbara, 90, Madera, Aug. 27, Jay Chapel
Jimenez, Erik, 68, Porterville, Aug. 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Lam, Thien Toan, 71, Fresno, Sept. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Larkin Jr., William, 69, Clovis, Aug. 29, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Lockett, Earlene Louthia, 78, Fresno, Aug. 29, Serenity Funeral Services
Lomier, Linda G., 65, Sanger, Aug. 31, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Medlin, Aubrey "Mick", 76, Exeter, Aug. 29, Smith Family Chapel
Mickalian, Sarah Ann, 82, Clovis, Aug. 30, Affordable Direct Cremations
Miller, Don O., 82, Farmersville, Aug. 29, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter
Plumb, Bettie Lou, 93, Fresno, Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations
Robinson, Devonia, 64, Fresno, Aug. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service Inc.
Saiz, Esther, 84, Fresno, Aug. 24, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
