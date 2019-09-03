Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Sept. 4

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Beckett Bounds, Violet, 91, Madera, Sept. 1, Jay Chapel

Caceres, Antonio, 78, Tulare Sept. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cameron, Robert J., 63, Fresno, Aug. 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Clover, Marion Viola, 93, Exeter, Sept. 2, Smith Family Chapel

Contreras, Ortencia, 79, Fresno, Sept. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Cortez, Diana, 64, Fresno, Aug. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Cozad, Jeffrey James, 74, Springville, Sept. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Elwood, Daniel Patrick, 64, Fresno, Aug. 27, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Gilbert, Georgia "Laverne", 76, Tulare, Aug. 31, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Glantz, Barbara, 90, Madera, Aug. 27, Jay Chapel

Jimenez, Erik, 68, Porterville, Aug. 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Lam, Thien Toan, 71, Fresno, Sept. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Larkin Jr., William, 69, Clovis, Aug. 29, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Lockett, Earlene Louthia, 78, Fresno, Aug. 29, Serenity Funeral Services

Lomier, Linda G., 65, Sanger, Aug. 31, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Medlin, Aubrey "Mick", 76, Exeter, Aug. 29, Smith Family Chapel

Mickalian, Sarah Ann, 82, Clovis, Aug. 30, Affordable Direct Cremations

Miller, Don O., 82, Farmersville, Aug. 29, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter

Plumb, Bettie Lou, 93, Fresno, Aug. 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

Robinson, Devonia, 64, Fresno, Aug. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service Inc.

Saiz, Esther, 84, Fresno, Aug. 24, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

  Comments  