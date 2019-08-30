Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Aug. 31

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alexander, Joyce, 85, Clovis, Aug. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Alonso, Mercedes, 75, Porterville, Aug. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Cornelious, John, 94, Fresno, Aug. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Elenes, Lamberto, 42, Fresno, Aug. 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gonzazlez, Ruth Lopez, 90, Fresno, Aug. 22, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Hicks Jr., Gene, 33, Tulare, Aug. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Hoard, Jonathan, 43, Clovis, Aug. 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Kimble, Tammy, 52, Tulare, Aug. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Merril, Christopher Allen, 31, Clovis, Aug. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Pearson, Larry Ivan, 75, Fresno, Aug. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Pilipenko, Boris John, 36, Fresno, Aug. 27, Boice Funeral Home

Rios, Irene, 68, Firebaugh, Aug. 2, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Saldate, Frances, 84, Fresno, Aug. 8, Chapel of the Light

Wiggins, Pressley, 60, Fresno, Aug. 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

Xiong, Chee, 74, Fresno, Aug. 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

