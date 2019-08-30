Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Aug. 31
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alexander, Joyce, 85, Clovis, Aug. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Alonso, Mercedes, 75, Porterville, Aug. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Cornelious, John, 94, Fresno, Aug. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Elenes, Lamberto, 42, Fresno, Aug. 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gonzazlez, Ruth Lopez, 90, Fresno, Aug. 22, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Hicks Jr., Gene, 33, Tulare, Aug. 25, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Hoard, Jonathan, 43, Clovis, Aug. 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Kimble, Tammy, 52, Tulare, Aug. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Merril, Christopher Allen, 31, Clovis, Aug. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Pearson, Larry Ivan, 75, Fresno, Aug. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Pilipenko, Boris John, 36, Fresno, Aug. 27, Boice Funeral Home
Rios, Irene, 68, Firebaugh, Aug. 2, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Saldate, Frances, 84, Fresno, Aug. 8, Chapel of the Light
Wiggins, Pressley, 60, Fresno, Aug. 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
Xiong, Chee, 74, Fresno, Aug. 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
